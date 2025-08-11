ModernGhana logo
2025/26 CAF Confederation Cup: Karim Zito can guide Asante Kotoko to the final - Winfred Dormon

MON, 11 AUG 2025

Dreams FC head coach Winfred Dormon beleives Abdul Karim Zito can guide Asante Kotoko to the final of the 2025/26 CAF Confederation Cup.

Zito will lead the Ghana Premier League giants for their campaign in Africa after winning the FA Cup title.

The former Black Satellites coach led Dreams FC to the semifinals of the CAF Confederation Cup two seasons ago.

”Well, Karim Zito is a formidable coach, highly, highly experienced. He has seen it all, and I can only wish him all the best,” Dormon, who worked with Karim Zito as an assistant coach told Joy Sports.

“I believe that the success, together with chalked at Dreams FC, he will be able, you know, to maintain that success, and even go beyond the semi-final.”

Kotoko will open their campaign against Nigeria’s Kwara United in the first preliminary round, hosting the first leg in Ghana between September 19 and 21 before travelling for the return fixture from September 26 to 28.

The winner of the tie will face Moroccan powerhouse Wydad Casablanca, with matches on October 17–19 and October 24–26.

Samuel Ekow Amoasi Appiah
Samuel Ekow Amoasi Appiah

Sports Journalist and WriterPage: samuel-ekow-amoasi-appiah

