Dr Nyaho Nyaho-Tamalkoe blasts attempt to extend GFA presidential term limit

MON, 11 AUG 2025

Former chairman of the Ghana Football Association (GFA), Dr Nyaho Nyaho-Tamalkoe, has rejected the proposal to extend the term limit of the president of the Football Association.

The proposal to extend the presidential term of office from two to three terms will be tabled for discussion ahead of the 31st Ordinary Congress on Tuesday, August 12, at the Ghanaman Soccer of Excellence at Prampram.

Speaking to Graphic Sports, Dr Nyaho Tamakloe warned against any attempt to tamper with the presidential term limits enshrined in the FA’s constitution.

The Hearts of Oak board member added that the attempt to change the presidential term limit is dangerous and could derail the democratic reforms introduced by the Dr Kofi Amoah-led Normalisation Committee in 2019.

“The constitution strictly puts the number of terms a GFA president can serve at two — and this was introduced during the era of the current president,” he said.

“He [GFA President] never opposed it then. Now that he is approaching the end of his second term, why is he suddenly trying to change it?

The former FA boss reminded the football fraternity that the current statutes were born out of the sweeping reforms introduced by the FIFA-backed Normalisation Committee in 2019, following the explosive “Number 12” corruption exposé that brought Kwesi Nyantakyi’s 13-year reign at the GFA crashing down.

The outspoken football statesman did not hold back in drawing parallels with the past, warning that Ghanaian football risked repeating its darkest chapters.

“We saw what happened to Kwesi Nyantakyi [Mr Simeon-Okraku’s predecessor]. His downfall was partly due to his reluctance to relinquish power.

“Anyone who wants to stay in power perpetually, especially by manipulating the constitution, is a danger to the organisation and society.

"We’ve been here before; we must not repeat the same mistakes," he added.

Notable football personalities such as Kudjoe Fianoo, George Afriyie, Alhaji Grusah, Samuel Anim Addo, and Elony Amande have all expressed their disapproval of the amendment.

Dr Nyaho-Tamakloe steered the GFA from 2004 to 2005

Samuel Ekow Amoasi Appiah
Samuel Ekow Amoasi Appiah

Sports Journalist and WriterPage: samuel-ekow-amoasi-appiah

