Where are the wise football people? - Dr Papa Kwesi Nduom questions GFA's presidential term limit proposal

The owner of Elmina Sharks, Dr. Papa Kwesi Nduom, has raised concerns over the proposed extension of the Ghana Football Association (GFA) presidential term limit.

The suggestion to increase the term limit from two to three terms is slated for discussion at the upcoming 31st Ordinary Congress, scheduled to take place at the Ghana Soccer Excellence Centre in Prampram.

This proposal has met strong resistance from various football administrators, many of whom have openly opposed the change.

In a social media post, Dr. Nduom questioned the reasoning behind extending the GFA president’s tenure.

"Hmmm. Some people are waiting for me to say something about the GFA President term limit. Not me. Not this time. Where are the wise football people?" he wrote on Facebook.

Notable football personalities such as Kudjoe Fianoo, George Afriyie, Alhaji Grusah, Samuel Anim Addo, and Elony Amande have all expressed their disapproval of the amendment.

The 31st Ordinary Congress is set to be held on Tuesday, August 12.