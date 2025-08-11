ModernGhana logo
Forson Amankwah sets sights on Premier League promotion with Norwich City

MON, 11 AUG 2025

Ghana international Forson Amankwah has expressed his determination to help Norwich City secure promotion to the Premier League in the upcoming season.

The 23-year-old midfielder joined the English Championship side last summer from Austrian giants Red Bull Salzburg.

Despite high hopes, Norwich fell short of their promotion ambitions last season, finishing 13th with 57 points.

Speaking to Flashscore, Amankwah emphasized the club’s clear objective of returning to the English top flight.

"The club wants to get promoted, so as a player, you also need that because the Premier League is the best league," he said.

"It's like the top league, and then everybody's watching the Premier League. So I'm prepared for that, and then I hope we get the best of it.

“We hope for the best next season, and then I hope we can get promoted. We will do everything and try our best to just get promoted," he added.

Norwich City’s 2025/26 Championship campaign got off to a rocky start with a 2-1 home defeat to Millwall at Carrow Road.

Amankwah now looks forward to helping his team claim their first victory of the season when they face Watford in the EFL Cup on Tuesday, before traveling to take on Portsmouth in their next league fixture.

Samuel Ekow Amoasi Appiah
