Asante Kotoko: Peter Amidu Acquah and Elvis Kyei Baffour ruled out for six weeks

SUN, 10 AUG 2025

Asante Kotoko have suffered a significant setback ahead of the new campaign, with forward Elvis Kyei Baffour and midfielder Peter Amidu Acquah ruled out for six weeks through injury.

The club confirmed on Sunday that both players sustained ankle injuries and will miss the CAF Confederation Cup preliminary round clash against Nigerian side Kwara United.

“We have been dealt a double blow ahead of the second phase of our pre-season preparations in Cape Coast, as wingers Peter Amidu Acquah and Elvis Kyei Baffour have both been ruled out for six weeks with ankle injuries. Medical assessments conducted by the club’s medical team confirmed that the duo will likely miss the start of the new season,” Kotoko said in a statement.

The Porcupine Warriors are set to host Kwara United in Ghana on September 19 and 21, before travelling for the return leg in Nigeria between September 26 and 28.

Victory over the Nigerian side would set up a second preliminary round meeting with Moroccan giants Wydad Casablanca.

In the meantime, Kotoko will continue their pre-season preparations in Cape Coast as they gear up for the 2025/26 campaign.

Samuel Ekow Amoasi Appiah
Samuel Ekow Amoasi Appiah

Samuel Ekow Amoasi Appiah

