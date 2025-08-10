Liverpool striker Darwin Nunez joins Saudi Pro League team Al-Hilal

Liverpool's Uruguay forward Darwin Nunez has joined Saudi Arabia's Al-Hilal from the Premier League champions on a three-year deal, both clubs said on Saturday.

Financial details of the transfer were not disclosed but British media reported that the Saudis paid 53 million euros ($61.69 million) plus add-ons that could take the final price tag up to 56.6 million pounds for the 26-year-old.

"Al-Hilal Club Company is pleased to announce the signing of Uruguayan striker Darwin Nunez from Liverpool FC on a three-year contract," the Saudi club said on their website.

"Nunez has just joined the squad during the current pre-season training camp in Germany," Al Hilal added.

Nunez joined Liverpool in June 2022 from Benfica for an initial fee of 75 million euros but struggled for consistency, with 40 goals and 26 assists in 143 games in all competitions.

The striker found himself on the fringes of the first team during Liverpool's title-winning campaign last season, starting only eight league matches and netting five times.

His departure will help finance Liverpool's outlay of almost 300 million pounds so far for the 2025-26 season.

They have already signed Germany playmaker Florian Wirtz for a club-record fee of up to 116 million pounds and French forward Hugo Ekitike for 69 million plus add-ons.

Al-Hilal, under former Inter Milan manager Simone Inzaghi, became the first Asian club to defeat a Premier League side in an official match when they beat Manchester City at the Club World Cup last month.

Inzaghi's new side are aiming to secure a record-extending 20th league title this season, having finished second in the Saudi Pro League last term. Their other high-profile signing of the transfer window was Theo Hernandez from AC Milan.