I am dreaming of playing at the 2026 World Cup, says Black Stars midfielder Forson Amankwah

Norwich City midfielder Forson Amankwah has set his sights on representing Ghana at the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

The Black Stars are closing in on qualification for the tournament, which will be jointly hosted by the USA, Canada, and Mexico next year.

Their campaign gained significant momentum with consecutive victories over Chad and Madagascar during Matchdays 5 and 6 in March.

With four qualifiers remaining, Amankwah—who earned his senior national team debut just over a year ago—is determined to secure his place in the squad for the Mundial.

“Definitely, I'm dreaming of going to the World Cup because if you're a football player, especially a young player playing in the World Cup says a lot," he told Flashscore .

"I think it's really good to be part, because I want to be part, so I need to do everything to be part of the squad," he added.

Ghana will face Chad and Mali in their upcoming September fixtures before concluding their qualifying campaign against Comoros and the Central African Republic in October.

Currently, the four-time African champions lead Group I with 15 points, putting them in a strong position to book their spot at the World Cup.