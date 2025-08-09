ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1

Playing in England is a dream come true - Ghana and Norwich City midfielder Forson Amankwah

Football News Playing in England is a dream come true - Ghana and Norwich City midfielder Forson Amankwah
SAT, 09 AUG 2025

Ghana midfielder Forson Amankwah has fulfilled a long-held dream by making his mark in English football.

The 22-year-old joined Norwich City last summer, transferring from Austrian club Red Bull Salzburg to compete in the English Championship.

In an interview with Flashscore, Amankwah reflected on his move, saying, “It was a great feeling to play in England. A lot of football players want to play in England. It was a great feeling," he said.

“I would say the league is tough. Really physical and more intense. In Austria, it was also intense, but the physicality is different. It's my first year, so I will get used to it,” the midfielder added.

One of Amankwah’s most memorable moments came in February against Coventry City, when he scored a crucial goal after coming off the bench, sparking celebrations at Carrow Road. The goal later earned him a nomination for Norwich’s Goal of the Season.

“My best moment was when I came in to score the goals against Coventry. It was a great feeling because I had been injured and not playing games, so just to come in and win the game for the club was the best moment being here.

“I wasn't surprised because I think the fans really loved that moment… It had been a long time since they had experienced such an atmosphere at the Carrow Road, and I was very proud.”

Having made 21 appearances in his debut season, Amankwah is eager to play an even bigger role for Norwich City in the upcoming campaign.

Samuel Ekow Amoasi Appiah
Samuel Ekow Amoasi Appiah

Sports Journalist and WriterPage: samuel-ekow-amoasi-appiah

Follow our WhatsApp channel for meaningful stories picked for your day.
Top Stories

40 minutes ago

Helicopter crash: Ramaphosa mourns Ghana’s loss, Pledges South Africa’s solidarity Helicopter crash: Ramaphosa mourns Ghana’s loss, Pledges South Africa’s solidari...

41 minutes ago

Nkwanta SHS headmaster suspended over unauthorised food appeal Nkwanta SHS headmaster suspended over unauthorised food appeal

41 minutes ago

Four Ghanaians charged in $100million US fraud scheme Four Ghanaians charged in $100million US fraud scheme

41 minutes ago

Ghana records 15,290 new HIV infections in 2024 — Ghana AIDS Commission Ghana records 15,290 new HIV infections in 2024 — Ghana AIDS Commission

41 minutes ago

Helicopter crash: Omane Boamah’s absence at IPAC will be felt – EC Helicopter crash: Omane Boamah’s absence at IPAC will be felt – EC

42 minutes ago

Bono East: Zoomlion workers urge gov’t intervention over 20-month salary arrears Bono East: Zoomlion workers urge gov’t intervention over 20-month salary arrears

2 hours ago

Bishop Fred Korankye-Mensah, a counselling psychologist and pastor of the Transformation Assembly Helicopter crash: Wrong words deepen grief – Bishop Korankye-Mensah

2 hours ago

Helicopter Crash: GAF Council holds emergency meeting Helicopter Crash: GAF Council holds emergency meeting

2 hours ago

National Chairman of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), Johnson Asiedu Nketiah I was supposed to be on the flight, last minute I directed Dr. Sarpong to go – A...

Advertise Here

Just in....
body-container-line