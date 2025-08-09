Playing in England is a dream come true - Ghana and Norwich City midfielder Forson Amankwah

Ghana midfielder Forson Amankwah has fulfilled a long-held dream by making his mark in English football.

The 22-year-old joined Norwich City last summer, transferring from Austrian club Red Bull Salzburg to compete in the English Championship.

In an interview with Flashscore, Amankwah reflected on his move, saying, “It was a great feeling to play in England. A lot of football players want to play in England. It was a great feeling," he said.

“I would say the league is tough. Really physical and more intense. In Austria, it was also intense, but the physicality is different. It's my first year, so I will get used to it,” the midfielder added.

One of Amankwah’s most memorable moments came in February against Coventry City, when he scored a crucial goal after coming off the bench, sparking celebrations at Carrow Road. The goal later earned him a nomination for Norwich’s Goal of the Season.

“My best moment was when I came in to score the goals against Coventry. It was a great feeling because I had been injured and not playing games, so just to come in and win the game for the club was the best moment being here.

“I wasn't surprised because I think the fans really loved that moment… It had been a long time since they had experienced such an atmosphere at the Carrow Road, and I was very proud.”

Having made 21 appearances in his debut season, Amankwah is eager to play an even bigger role for Norwich City in the upcoming campaign.