Forson Amankwah opens up challenges after Norwich City move

Ghana midfielder Forson Amankwah has spoken candidly about his transfer to English Championship club Norwich City.

The talented playmaker completed his move last summer from Austria’s Red Bull Salzburg, marking a significant step in his career.

In an interview with Flashscore , Amankwah revealed that the transfer process unfolded at a remarkable pace.

“It really went so fast. Honestly, everything, the deal and everything just went so quickly. I trained with them on Thursday, and then I had the game on Saturday,” he said.

He also shared the challenges of settling into a new environment on such short notice.

“To settle in was a bit hard because, honestly, I didn't even send shoes because it was so quick. But I got it the next day, so it was really a little bit stressful because it was too quick.

"But it was okay to start really early and then just start straight away to get into it because that's what I'm used to," he added.

Despite the whirlwind transition, Amankwah has featured in 21 matches for Norwich City, contributing two goals to the team's campaign.