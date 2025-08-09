ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1

Forson Amankwah opens up challenges after Norwich City move

Football News Forson Amankwah opens up challenges after Norwich City move
SAT, 09 AUG 2025

Ghana midfielder Forson Amankwah has spoken candidly about his transfer to English Championship club Norwich City.

The talented playmaker completed his move last summer from Austria’s Red Bull Salzburg, marking a significant step in his career.

In an interview with Flashscore , Amankwah revealed that the transfer process unfolded at a remarkable pace.

“It really went so fast. Honestly, everything, the deal and everything just went so quickly. I trained with them on Thursday, and then I had the game on Saturday,” he said.

He also shared the challenges of settling into a new environment on such short notice.

“To settle in was a bit hard because, honestly, I didn't even send shoes because it was so quick. But I got it the next day, so it was really a little bit stressful because it was too quick.

"But it was okay to start really early and then just start straight away to get into it because that's what I'm used to," he added.

Despite the whirlwind transition, Amankwah has featured in 21 matches for Norwich City, contributing two goals to the team's campaign.

Samuel Ekow Amoasi Appiah
Samuel Ekow Amoasi Appiah

Sports Journalist and WriterPage: samuel-ekow-amoasi-appiah

Follow our WhatsApp channel for meaningful stories picked for your day.
Top Stories

47 minutes ago

Bishop Fred Korankye-Mensah, a counselling psychologist and pastor of the Transformation Assembly Helicopter crash: Wrong words deepen grief – Bishop Korankye-Mensah

47 minutes ago

Helicopter Crash: GAF Council holds emergency meeting Helicopter Crash: GAF Council holds emergency meeting

47 minutes ago

National Chairman of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), Johnson Asiedu Nketiah I was supposed to be on the flight, last minute I directed Dr. Sarpong to go – A...

15 hours ago

I’ve lost my most trusted friend — Ablakwa 'I’ve lost my most trusted friend' — Ablakwa

15 hours ago

Kofi Akpaloo is an idiot for politicising the helicopter crash — Blakk Rasta 'Kofi Akpaloo is an idiot for politicising the helicopter crash' — Blakk Rasta

17 hours ago

Former Chairman of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Mr Awentami Paul Afoko 'I'm deeply saddened' — Paul Afoko mourns victims of traffic helicopter crash 

17 hours ago

Late Deputy Coordinator of the National Disaster Management Organisation (NADMO), Samuel Aboagye Helicopter crash: ‘Samuel Aboagye was going to visit his wife in US next week’ —...

17 hours ago

Founder of the Liberal Party of Ghana (LPG), Kofi Akpalooleft and a leading member of the Movement for Change, Solomon Owusu Kofi Akpaloo should be barred from voting, media interviews — Solomon Owusu

17 hours ago

A leading member of the Movement for Change, Solomon Owusu GHS128 addition to cocoa price per bag right on point — Solomon Owusu

19 hours ago

Boardroom Guide to Implementing Offensive Security Measures - Dr Philip Takyi Boardroom Guide to Implementing Offensive Security Measures - Dr Philip Takyi

Advertise Here

Just in....
body-container-line