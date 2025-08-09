ModernGhana logo
Nii Odartey Lamptey named as new Eleven Wonders head coach

SAT, 09 AUG 2025

Former Ghana international Nii Odartey Lamptey has been named head coach of Eleven Wonders ahead of the new football season.

Lamptey will lead his first training session today, Saturday, as the team prepares for the 2025/26 Ghana Premier League season.

This new role adds to Lamptey’s evolving coaching career, following his recent stints with Elmina Sharks and various coaching roles across Ghanaian football.

Eleven Wonders, now owned by Richard Atippoe, the owner of Legon Cities FC, will compete in the Premier League this season despite Legon Cities’ relegation last year.

Atippoe acquired the top-flight status from Techiman-based Eleven Wonders, maintaining the club’s name but relocating the team to Accra.

Lamptey’s immediate challenge is to build a competitive squad capable of turning around last season’s difficulties under the Legon Cities banner.

As training kicks off today, the former Aston Villa and Anderlecht star is keen to implement his football philosophy and prepare the side for the upcoming campaign.

Samuel Ekow Amoasi Appiah
Samuel Ekow Amoasi Appiah

Sports Journalist and WriterPage: samuel-ekow-amoasi-appiah

