2025/26 CAF Confederation Cup: Asante Kotoko to play Nigerian side Kwara United in prelims

SAT, 09 AUG 2025

Asante Kotoko will play Kwara United of Nigeria in the preliminary round of the 2025/26 CAF Confederation Cup.

The Ghanaian powerhouse will host the Nigerian side before heading to Abuja for the second leg.

The first leg of the preliminary games have been scheduled for September 19–21, 2025, while the second leg games have been scheduled for September 26–28, 2025.

The winner of the tie will face Moroccan giants Wydad Athletic Club in the second round of the preliminary round of games.

The Porcupine Warriors secured their spot in the competition after lifting the 2024/25 FA Cup, edging lower-tier side Golden Kick FC 2-1 in the final.

After ending the 2024/25 football season in a grand style, Asante Kotoko will hope to build on their momentum ahead of their CAF Confederation Cup participation.

Samuel Ekow Amoasi Appiah
Samuel Ekow Amoasi Appiah

Sports Journalist and WriterPage: samuel-ekow-amoasi-appiah

