Asante Kotoko to hold second phase pre-season at Cape Coast

SAT, 09 AUG 2025

Asante Kotoko has confirmed that the team will move to Cape Coast for the second phase of their pre-season preparations.

The Porcupine Warriors began their training last week in Kumasi, focusing on intensive conditioning for the upcoming season. The squad will now conclude this phase of their build-up in the Central Region.

Following the Cape Coast camp, Kotoko will travel to Accra to participate in the 2025 GHALCA Top 4 tournament, scheduled from August 20 to 24 at the Accra Sports Stadium.

As part of their pre-season schedule, the Reds have already secured a notable victory over South African powerhouse Kaizer Chiefs during the Toyota Cup in Durban.

These preparatory matches are key components of Kotoko’s strategy to sharpen their squad ahead of both the CAF Confederation Cup and the domestic league campaign.

Samuel Ekow Amoasi Appiah
Samuel Ekow Amoasi Appiah

Sports Journalist and WriterPage: samuel-ekow-amoasi-appiah

