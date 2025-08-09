ModernGhana logo
Manchester United sign striker Benjamin Sesko in five-year deal worth £73.7m

By BBC
Manchester United sign striker Benjamin Sesko in five-year deal worth £73.7m
SAT, 09 AUG 2025

Manchester United have completed the signing of RB Leipzig striker Benjamin Sesko in a deal worth £73.7m.

The five-year contract includes a guaranteed payment of £66.3m, with the remainder in add-ons.

The Slovenia international is United's third major signing in attack following the arrivals of Matheus Cunha for £62.5m and Bryan Mbeumo for £65m with £6m in add-ons.

Sesko, 22, was also a target for Newcastle United but has chosen to join Ruben Amorim's side.

"The history of Manchester United is obviously very special but what really excites me is the future," said Sesko.

"When we discussed the project, it was clear that everything is in place for this team to continue to grow and compete for the biggest trophies again soon.

"From the moment that I arrived, I could feel the positive energy and family environment that the club has created. It is clearly the perfect place to reach my maximum level and fulfil all of my ambitions.

"I cannot wait to start learning from Ruben and connecting with my team-mates to achieve the success that we all know we are capable of together."

