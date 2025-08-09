Our aim is to win every game next season - FC Samartex General Manager Edmund Ackah

FC Samartex General Manager Edmund Ackah has set an ambitious tone ahead of the 2025/26 football season, declaring that the Timber Giants intend to compete fiercely and aim to win every match.

After a challenging previous season that saw the club part ways with former coach Nurudeen Adamu, who famously led Samartex to their maiden Premier League title, the team ended the campaign in seventh place under the guidance of Christopher Ennin.

Ahead of the new football season, Ackah emphasized the club’s determination to reclaim their status as title contenders.

Speaking to Takoradi-based Connect FM, he said, “We are a championship club, and we are contestants.

"We enter every competition to contest for it, and the leadership of the club always works hard to maintain that status,” he said.

He was clear in dismissing any notion of playing merely to avoid relegation.

“We don’t play the league with the mind of surviving; we play to contest for it,” Ackah added.

FC Samartex will begin their new season on the road, facing Vision FC in their opening fixture.