Alhaji Karim Grusah opposes proposal to extend GFA presidential term

Alhaji Karim Grusah, owner and primary financier of King Faisal FC, has firmly opposed the proposed extension of the Ghana Football Association (GFA) presidential term from two to three terms.

The proposal is set to be discussed at the upcoming 31st Ordinary Congress scheduled for Tuesday, August 12, at the Ghanaman Soccer of Excellence in Prampram. This initiative follows a recommendation from the GFA’s Statutes Review Committee communicated to Congress members.

Speaking to Asempa FM, Grusah was outspoken in his criticism of the move and the current GFA president, Kurt Okraku, who is now serving his second term. Grusah argued that Okraku has failed to advance Ghanaian football at all levels, including the youth teams.

“Kurt hasn’t done anything for Ghana football. Where are the U-17, U-20 and U-23s? RAG have denied supporting a third term for Kurt. Kotoko, Hearts are not all aware. The General Secretary is a blatant liar. None of the clubs has agreed; he just wants to scare the clubs. You will see what will happen."

He also accused Okraku of dishonesty, alleging that the president had not resigned from his role at Dreams FC as he claimed.

“He told us he’s resigned from his role at Dreams FC, but he is lying. We will not sit there for anyone to destroy Ghana football. He is not good, he finished his second term and leave. He doesn’t deserve a third term.

Grusah lamented the national teams’ poor performances, citing failures in recent tournaments in Cameroon and Côte d’Ivoire, and the inability to qualify for Morocco.

“We did nothing in Cameroon and Côte d’Ivoire, and now we couldn’t even make it to Morocco. He is just focusing on his personal pocket and not the way forward for Ghana football.

“Kurt’s administration is full of fixed matches. He can take me to court, and I will provide evidence. I will not label false allegations on anyone because if I were God, I would be punished by my creator. All I’m telling you right now is nothing but the truth," he added.

Opposition to the proposed mandate extension is not limited to Grusah. Other prominent figures, including former GFA Vice President George Afriyie, Karela United CEO Elloeny Amande, and Young Apostles shareholder Samuel Anim Addo, have also voiced their disapproval of extending the GFA presidential term.