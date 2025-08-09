It was difficult signing Aminu Mohammed, says Bechem United PRO Emmanuel Gyasi

Bechem United’s Public Relations Officer, Emmanuel Gyasi Atuahene, has revealed that securing the signature of former Manchester City winger Aminu Mohammed was a challenging process.

The Ghana Premier League club added the former Ghana U-17 standout to their squad ahead of the 2025/26 season, marking Mohammed’s return to the local top flight after an unsuccessful attempt to break into Manchester City’s senior team.

“I must say that it wasn’t easy, it didn’t come easy. We started all this immediately the previous season came to an end; that’s when we started talking to his manager," Atuahene told Citi Sports.

"We showed him our proposal, we made him aware of the fact that Bechem United, our objective is to change lives through football.

“With the proposal that we tabled to the management and reps of Aminu Mohammed, that was what convinced them to join our project because we gave them numerous examples to indicate that when he [Aminu Mohammed] comes to join Project Bechem United, we are really going to help him to relaunch his career," he added.

Aminu Mohammed was once among the most sought-after young talents globally, attracting interest from giants such as Real Madrid and Bayern Munich before signing with Manchester City for a reported $1.5 million.

The winger first made his mark playing in the Ghana Premier League with West African Football Academy and impressed at the FIFA Under-17 World Cup in India representing the Ghana Black Starlets.