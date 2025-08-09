ModernGhana logo
AC keen to sign Manchester United forward Rasmus Hojlund

By BBC
Football News Getty ImagesImage caption: Manchester United signed Rasmus Hojlund for 72m from Atalanta in August 2023
SAT, 09 AUG 2025
AC Milan are keen to sign Manchester United striker Rasmus Hojlund.

It is just over a week since the Denmark forward made a point of speaking to journalists after he scored in a 4-1 friendly victory over Bournemouth in Chicago to state his intention to remain at Old Trafford, even if there was increased competition for his place in the Ruben Amorim's side.

However, United have since agreed terms with RB Leipzig for Slovenia international Benjamin Sesko, with the likelihood he will be introduced to the crowd at Old Trafford before Saturday's lunchtime friendly with Serie A outfit Fiorentina.

A number of clubs are thought to have expressed an interest in Hojlund, 23, in the knowledge United are willing to negotiate over his release.

It is understood Milan are keen, although they would only want a loan initially as they, like United, are hindered financially by an absence from European competition this season.

Sources suggest the Serie A side are willing to pay an initial 4m euros (£3.47m) loan fee, with an additional option to buy next summer for 40m (£34.7m).

Whether that is acceptable to United is open to doubt, although it is anticipated there will be more clarity on the situation in the coming week.

Milan open their Serie A campaign against Cremonese on 23 August.

