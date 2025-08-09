Ethan Nwaneri targets bigger role with Arsenal after signing new five-year deal

Arsenal teenager Ethan Nwaneri has signed a new five-year contract which will keep him at the Premier League club until the summer of 2030.

The 18-year-old's previous deal had been set to expire in June 2026.

"It means everything to me, I'm so happy to have got it done. This is where I feel at home, and where I'm going to develop the best," he said.

"I'm very excited. I see this as my first real season and part of a proper squad in the changing room. I'm so excited for what I can bring to the team and how I can help the team.

"I think I've actually become more direct over the past few years and I've added more goals, so I'm excited for what will come next."

Nwaneri made headlines when he became the youngest player ever to appear in the Premier League aged 15 years and 181 days old against Brentford in September 2022.

And the attacking midfielder made 37 appearances and scored nine goals in all competitions during a breakthrough campaign for the Gunners last term.

He capped a fine 2024-25 season by helping England Under-21s defend their European Championship title in Slovakia in June.