Eric Alagidede: Great Olympics is the third best club in Ghana

FRI, 08 AUG 2025

General Manager of Great Olympics, Eric Alagidede, has labelled his club the third best in Ghana after Hearts of Oak and Asante Kotoko.

Olympics are two-time Premier League champions but suffered relegation to the Division One League after the 2023/24 season.

Alagidede, who was recently appointed as the club’s General Manager, is optimistic about imminent success.

"So far, I'm enjoying my time, and it's been good so far, and I'm very happy about the progress made,” he told Asempa FM.

"There is hope because the pre-season looks good, and we will soon bounce back because, as the third force in Ghana football, we need to be back in the Ghana Premier League.

"We are the only club after Hearts of Oak and Asante Kotoko to have won two Premier League titles and two FA Cup trophies, so if I say we are the third force, I'm only speaking facts and not making a claim."

Great Olympics will face Hearts of Oak in the 2025 Democracy Cup on Friday, August 29, 2025, at the Accra Sports Stadium ahead of their season opener.

"We are preparing very well and will make our first statement in the upcoming Democracy Cup,” Eric added.

Great Olympics will hope to make a return to the top flight with Alagidede in charge of the club.

Samuel Ekow Amoasi Appiah
Samuel Ekow Amoasi Appiah

Sports Journalist and WriterPage: samuel-ekow-amoasi-appiah

