Thomas Partey begins training with Villarreal FC

Ghana international Thomas Partey has commenced training with his new club Villarreal ahead of the 2025/26 season.

Thomas Partey has completed his first training session as a Villarreal player. pic.twitter.com/rQfLiW0EIS — Villarreal CF English (@VillarrealCFen) August 8, 2025

The 32-year-old joined the Spanish La Liga side as a free agent after leaving Arsenal following the expiration of his five-year contract.

Partey committed to a one-year deal with the Yellow Submarine side with the option to extend for another year as he makes a return to Spain after leaving Atletico Madrid in 2020.

Less than 24 hours after completing his transfer, the Black Stars midfielder has already started training with his new teammates.

Partey made 167 appearances during his five-year stay at Arsenal and played 52 times for Mikel Arteta’s side last season.

He most frequently appeared in central midfield for Arsenal, but also filled in at right-back. Prior to his north London move, Partey made 188 appearances for Atletico.