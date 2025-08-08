ModernGhana logo
Jennifer Cudjoe urges greater investment in women’s football after Black Queens’ WAFCON success

FRI, 08 AUG 2025

Black Queens midfielder Jennifer Cudjoe is calling on authorities and corporate bodies to step up support for women’s football in Ghana following the team’s impressive showing at the 2024 Women’s Africa Cup of Nations (WAFCON).

The national women’s team claimed bronze at the tournament after edging South Africa in a dramatic penalty shootout — a significant achievement considering it marked their return to the continental competition for the first time since 2018.

In an interview with Citi Sports, Cudjoe emphasised that the team’s success was the result of years of hard work and progress, not a stroke of luck.

“What we did is not just a coincidence; it’s something that we’ve been building on for years, so now, maybe, this is the opportunity for them- corporate organisations- to start coming in," Cudjoe told Citi Sports.

"Right now, the Black Queens need more sponsors. It would be good to have companies that actually want to work with the Black Queens and help develop the women’s game,” she added.

Looking ahead, the Black Queens are set to face Egypt in a crucial two-legged qualifier for the 2026 Women’s AFCON.

The first leg is scheduled for October 20 in Egypt, with the return fixture set for October 28 in Accra.

