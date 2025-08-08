Accra Sports Stadium to host 2025 GHALCA Top 4 tournament - John Ansah confirms

The Chairman of the Ghana League Clubs Association (GHALCA), Mr. John Ansah, has confirmed that the 2025 edition of the GHALCA Top 4 Tournament will be staged at the Accra Sports Stadium.

The competition, initially scheduled to take place at the Baba Yara Sports Stadium in Kumasi, has been relocated due to ongoing renovation works at the venue.

Following extensive consultations, Mr. Ansah announced that the national stadium in Accra will now serve as the new host. However, he clarified that the tournament dates remain unchanged.

“We’re playing in Accra and the date stands the same, we will be doing the needful where we have to launch the program, but as it stands, Accra Sports Stadium is where we’re playing,” Mr. Ansah told GHOne TV.

The 2025 GHALCA Top 4 Tournament is slated for August 20 to 24 and will feature a strong line-up of four top-tier Ghanaian clubs: Premier League champions Gold Stars FC, Heart of Lions, Asante Kotoko, and Hearts of Oak.