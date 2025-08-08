Thomas Partey is innocent until proven guilty, says Spanish La Liga side Villarreal CF

Villarreal CF have acknowledged new signing Thomas Partey's involvement in legal proceedings in England.

The Spanish La Liga side on Thursday confirmed the signing of the 32-year-old on a free transfer on a two-year deal.

The Ghana international has been charged with five counts of rape against two women, and a charge of sexual assault against a third woman, but firmly denies all allegations.

The alleged offences took place between 2021 and 2022 when he was playing for the North London club Arsenal.

Partey was charged four days after leaving Arsenal when his contract expired at the end of June.

After announcing the signing of the midfielder, the club stated that it respects the legal process and the principle of presumption of innocence, and will not comment further due to legal restrictions in the United Kingdom.

"The club is also aware that the player is currently involved in a legal proceeding in England. The player firmly maintains his innocence and denies all charges against him. The club respects the fundamental principle of the presumption of innocence and will await the outcome of the judicial process, which will be responsible for clarifying the facts of the case. Due to the law in England in relation to ongoing proceedings, the club is unable to comment further.

"Villarreal CF wishes to clearly reiterate its strong commitment to respect and diversity and firmly condemns any act of violence in all its forms, including gender-based violence, discrimination, racism, xenophobia, or any behaviour that undermines the dignity of individuals," the club stated in a statement.