2025/26 GPL: We are expecting a tough game against Asante Kotoko - Berekum Chelsea PRO

FRI, 08 AUG 2025

Communications Director of Berekum Chelsea, Isaac Obeng, says they are anticipating a tough clash against Asante Kotoko in their opener of the 2025/26 Ghana Premier League season.

The Blues will face the Porcupine Warriors in the opener of their opener at the Golden City Park.

Speaking to Luv FM, Obeng said Berekum Chelsea will hope to beat Kotoko to start the campaign on a positive note.

“After I saw it [the fixture against Kotoko], I called Coach Samuel Boadu to discuss it, and he feels the same thing as we're all feeling that the game will be a very difficult game. We're looking at the recruitment, Kumasi Asante, and I can say Asante Kotoko is the best team so far in Ghana.

“So, the team left Berekum yesterday to Kumasi, and when they were going, we told them that the preparation that we are going to do in Kumasi should be an intensive one, because our first three games are not an easy game.

“So, we are hoping to beat Kumasi Asante, Kotoko, which we know is a very difficult game in Berekum,” Obeng added.

The 2025/26 Premier League season will kick off on the weekend of September 12, 2025, and end on the weekend of May 23/24, 2026.

Samuel Ekow Amoasi Appiah
