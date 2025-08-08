Asante Kotoko is the best team in Ghana - Berekum Chelsea PRO Isaac Obeng

Communications Director of Berekum Chelsea, Isaac Obeng, has lauded Asante Kotoko as the top club in Ghana ahead of their clash in the opening fixture of the 2025/26 Ghana Premier League season.

Speaking in an interview with Luv FM, Obeng admitted that facing the Porcupine Warriors in their first match will be a daunting task for his side.

“After I saw it, I called Coach Samuel Boadu to discuss it, and he feels the same thing as we're all feeling, that the game will be a very difficult game," he said.

“We're looking at the recruitment, Asante Kotoko, and I can say they [Asante Kotoko] are the best team so far in Ghana."

Chelsea have already begun preparations for the big match, with the team arriving in Kumasi to intensify their training ahead of the showdown.

“So, the team left Berekum yesterday to Kumasi, and when they were going, we told them that the preparation that we are going to do in Kumasi should be an intensive one, because our first three games are not an easy game.

“So, we are hoping to beat Asante Kotoko, which we know is a very difficult game in Berekum,” he added.

The game marks the beginning of a new campaign for Chelsea, who will be eager to make a strong start following a disappointing 12th-place finish last season.