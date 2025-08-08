WAFCON experience has prepared Us for Egypt test – Jennifer Cudjoe

Black Queens midfielder Jennifer Cudjoe believes Ghana’s recent campaign at the Women’s Africa Cup of Nations (WAFCON) has equipped the team well ahead of their crucial 2026 WAFCON final qualifying clash against Egypt.

The first leg of the qualifier will be played in Egypt on October 20, with the return fixture set for Accra on October 28.

Cudjoe, speaking to Citi Sports, expressed confidence in the team’s readiness, citing the valuable lessons and momentum gained from their strong showing in Morocco.

“They [Egypt] are also going to be a good test for us, but I feel like we’re just ready. I feel like this tournament has given us the upper hand to build on something,” she said.

Ghana capped off its best WAFCON performance since 2016 with a bronze medal finish and now sets its sights on returning to the semi-finals in the next edition — a crucial step toward securing a place at the 2027 FIFA Women’s World Cup in Brazil.