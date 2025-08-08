ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1

Chelsea in talks to sign Manchester United winger Garnacho

By BBC
Football News EPAImage caption: Alejandro Garnacho joined United as a 16-year-old and has scored 16 times in the Premier League
FRI, 08 AUG 2025
EPA Image caption: Alejandro Garnacho joined United as a 16-year-old and has scored 16 times in the Premier League

Chelsea are in talks with Manchester United over signing Argentina winger Alejandro Garnacho.

The 21-year-old has been told to find a new club as United head coach Ruben Amorim believes he wants a new challenge.

Garnacho came close to joining Chelsea in January, with the player convinced a transfer would be agreed.

The deal was not completed but the feeling has persisted that the player would eventually end up at Stamford Bridge.

A line of communication has been left open throughout the summer but there is now more focus around the talks, although there is no agreement on a transfer just yet.

As a 'home-grown' player, the fee United could generate for Garnacho, who joined the club from Atletico Madrid as a 16-year-old, would be important from a profit and sustainability perspective.

But it remains to be seen how close United can get to the £60m they initially wanted for him at the start of the summer.

Amorim was criticised for telling Garnacho he should find somewhere else to play immediately after the Europa League final defeat by Tottenham in May.

Although Garnacho did go on the club's post-season tour of Asia, he cut a detatched and unhappy figure.

He was not selected for the recent three-match trip to the United States, having initially been told to delay his return for pre-season training in the hope of a deal being concluded.

When that did not happen, Garnacho was ordered to train at different times to Amorim's squad, along with fellow outcasts Tyrell Malacia, Jadon Sancho, Antony and Marcus Rashford, who subsequently joined Barcelona on loan.

Asked about Garnacho in Chicago last week, Amorim said: "You can see he is talented, he's a really talented boy. But sometimes things don't work out.

"You cannot explain specifically what it is but I have the feeling it's clear Garnacho wants a different thing with a different leadership.

"I can understand that. It is not a problem. Sometimes you adapt to one guy and have a connection, other times you want a new challenge. It's a natural thing in football."

Follow our WhatsApp channel for meaningful stories picked for your day.

Top Stories

9 hours ago

President John Dramani Mahama Helicopter crash: ‘This moment requires unity, not division or political point-s...

9 hours ago

President John Dramani Mahama Investigative Board of Inquiry established to determine cause of helicopter cras...

9 hours ago

Inter-denominational state funeral to be held for helicopter crash victims on August 15 — Mahama Inter-denominational state funeral to be held for helicopter crash victims on Au...

10 hours ago

Helicopter crash: All three crew members were stationed at Takoradi Air Force Base Helicopter crash: All three crew members were stationed at Takoradi Air Force Ba...

10 hours ago

Former President John Agyekum Kufuor Kufuor recounts near-plane crash after visit to Gadafi in 2007

12 hours ago

Helicopter crash: Ghana Academy of Forensic Sciences explains how recovery of bodies was poorly done Helicopter crash: Ghana Academy of Forensic Sciences explains how recovery of bo...

12 hours ago

Grievous blow to the country — Acting Chief Justice mourns victims of helicopter crash "Grievous blow to the country" — Acting Chief Justice mourns victims of helicopt...

12 hours ago

Ashanti Regional Minister, Dr. Frank Amoakohene Helicopter crash: Black Box for Z9 Helicopter found — Ashanti Regional Minister

12 hours ago

We mobilised the prayer team and reversed it – Rev Wengam shares how President Mahama escaped helicopter crash "We mobilised the prayer team and reversed it" – Rev Wengam shares how President...

13 hours ago

Remains of helicopter crash victims flown to South Africa for forensic analysis Remains of helicopter crash victims flown to South Africa for forensic analysis

Advertise Here

Just in....

Is Mahama's government heading in the right direction?

Started: 09-07-2025 | Ends: 09-08-2025
body-container-line