Chelsea in talks to sign Manchester United winger Garnacho

Chelsea are in talks with Manchester United over signing Argentina winger Alejandro Garnacho.

The 21-year-old has been told to find a new club as United head coach Ruben Amorim believes he wants a new challenge.

Garnacho came close to joining Chelsea in January, with the player convinced a transfer would be agreed.

The deal was not completed but the feeling has persisted that the player would eventually end up at Stamford Bridge.

A line of communication has been left open throughout the summer but there is now more focus around the talks, although there is no agreement on a transfer just yet.

As a 'home-grown' player, the fee United could generate for Garnacho, who joined the club from Atletico Madrid as a 16-year-old, would be important from a profit and sustainability perspective.

But it remains to be seen how close United can get to the £60m they initially wanted for him at the start of the summer.

Amorim was criticised for telling Garnacho he should find somewhere else to play immediately after the Europa League final defeat by Tottenham in May.

Although Garnacho did go on the club's post-season tour of Asia, he cut a detatched and unhappy figure.

He was not selected for the recent three-match trip to the United States, having initially been told to delay his return for pre-season training in the hope of a deal being concluded.

When that did not happen, Garnacho was ordered to train at different times to Amorim's squad, along with fellow outcasts Tyrell Malacia, Jadon Sancho, Antony and Marcus Rashford, who subsequently joined Barcelona on loan.

Asked about Garnacho in Chicago last week, Amorim said: "You can see he is talented, he's a really talented boy. But sometimes things don't work out.

"You cannot explain specifically what it is but I have the feeling it's clear Garnacho wants a different thing with a different leadership.

"I can understand that. It is not a problem. Sometimes you adapt to one guy and have a connection, other times you want a new challenge. It's a natural thing in football."