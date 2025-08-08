Premier League: Who are most likely to challenge Liverpool this season?

Liverpool will be confident of defending their Premier League title after a record-breaking summer of recruitment.

The Reds, in their first season under new boss Arne Slot, won the Premier League with four games to spare - finishing 10 points clear of Arsenal.

Slot's side have spent £269m so far this summer - including a club record £100m deal for Bayer Leverkusen midfielder Florian Wirtz - which could rise to £116m.

Eintracht Frankfurt striker Hugo Ekitike (initial £69m), Bournemouth left-back Milos Kerkez (£40m) and Leverkusen right-back Jeremie Frimpong (£29.5m) are their other major incomings, while Valencia goalkeeper Giorgi Mamardashvili has joined in a £25m move agreed last year.

But many of their title rivals have spent big this summer too.

BBC Sport has a look at how last season's top five teams have recruited this summer and if anybody can catch Liverpool.

Arsenal (2nd, 10 points off top)

Image source: Getty Images

Image caption: Arsenal will hope striker Viktor Gyokeres can prove to be the difference this season

Selected transfers in: Viktor Gyokeres (Sporting), Martin Zubimendi (Real Sociedad), Noni Madueke and Kepa Arrizabalaga (Chelsea), Christian Norgaard (Brentford), Cristhian Mosquera (Valencia)

Viktor Gyokeres (Sporting), Martin Zubimendi (Real Sociedad), Noni Madueke and Kepa Arrizabalaga (Chelsea), Christian Norgaard (Brentford), Cristhian Mosquera (Valencia) Selected transfers out: Kieran Tierney, Jorginho, Thomas Partey, Takehiro Tomiyasu (all released)

Kieran Tierney, Jorginho, Thomas Partey, Takehiro Tomiyasu (all released) Money spent: £201m

BBC Sport reporter Alex Howell: "This season is an important one for Arsenal and nobody around the club is scared to say it. The players, manager and even the kit launch have all referenced the 'reach new heights' tag - or a version of it - as they look to win a trophy for the first time since 2020.

"The Gunners have spent more than £190m in initial fees as they look to refresh the squad and bring in new players, including the highly anticipated arrival of Viktor Gyokeres from Sporting.

"Mikel Arteta has done an excellent job in transforming Arsenal into repeat contenders in the league and brought consistent Champions League football but now it is time for them to take the next step. This will be a pressured season after coming so close for so many seasons now.

"Arteta looks to have tweaked the way Arsenal are playing, too. During pre-season the Gunners have played the ball through the lines quicker, looking to get the ball forward into areas where they can score goals.

"All of that has been done to complement Gyokeres' style of play and, although it may take time, if it clicks Arsenal are going to come very close again."

Manchester City (3rd, 13 points off top)

Image source: Getty Images

Image caption: Manchester City lost in the Club World Cup last 16 to Al-Hilal this summer

Selected transfers in: Tijjani Reijnders (AC Milan), Rayan Cherki (Lyon), Rayan Ait-Nouri (Wolves), James Trafford (Burnley), Sverre Nypan (Rosenborg)

Tijjani Reijnders (AC Milan), Rayan Cherki (Lyon), Rayan Ait-Nouri (Wolves), James Trafford (Burnley), Sverre Nypan (Rosenborg) Selected transfers out: Kevin de Bruyne (released), Kyle Walker (Burnley)

Kevin de Bruyne (released), Kyle Walker (Burnley) Money spent: £154m

BBC Sport reporter Shamoon Hafez: "Manchester City will be a wounded beast after an undoubtedly disappointing season without winning a major trophy, capped off by a shock exit from the Club World Cup.

"Boss Pep Guardiola has freshened up the squad with five new signings, including re-energising the midfield with the acquisition of Tijjani Reijnders from AC Milan.

"Not since 2017 have City finished third in the Premier League, so there may be a little uncertainty around how they react and how quickly the new blood settles in.

"Champions Liverpool and Arsenal are being talked about as the frontrunners for the title this season so it may suit City to fly under the radar, while all the focus is on the other two challengers."

Chelsea (4th, 15 points off top)

Image source: Getty Images

Image caption: Chelsea won the Club World Cup this summer

Selected transfers in: Liam Delap (Ipswich), Joao Pedro (Brighton), Jamie Gittens (Borussia Dortmund), Jorrel Hato (Ajax),

Liam Delap (Ipswich), Joao Pedro (Brighton), Jamie Gittens (Borussia Dortmund), Jorrel Hato (Ajax), Previously agreed deals gone through this summer: Dario Essugo (Sporting), Estevao Willian (Palmeiras)

Dario Essugo (Sporting), Estevao Willian (Palmeiras) Selected transfers out: Kepa Arrizabalaga (Arsenal), Joao Felix (Al-Nassr), Djordje Petrovic (Bournemouth), Mathis Amougou (Strasbourg)

Money spent: £249m

BBC Sport reporter Nizaar Kinsella: "Chelsea's 3-0 win in the final of the Club World Cup against European champions Paris St-Germain was a statement that they are a force to be reckoned with.

"Manager Enzo Maresca has united a group of players who cost up to £1.4bn, according to the club's own accounts, and although the starting XIs were the youngest ever to play out a Premier League season last year, they appear to be good enough to win titles.

"Among the star players are Cole Palmer, Enzo Fernandez, Moises Caicedo and Marc Cucurella but the Blues have also added Joao Pedro, Liam Delap, Jamie Gittens, Estevao Willian and Jorrel Hato this summer to cope with the increased workload of returning to the Champions League next season.

"Internally, Chelsea have again set a top-four finish in the league as the main target, but defender Levi Colwill is among those who suggest they are ready to win the Premier League or Champions League as early as next season."

Newcastle (5th, 18 points off top)

Image source: Getty Images

Image caption: Anthony Elanga (r) scored for Newcastle in their friendly against Arsenal

Selected transfers in: Anthony Elanga (Nottingham Forest), Aaron Ramsdale (Southampton, loan)

Anthony Elanga (Nottingham Forest), Aaron Ramsdale (Southampton, loan) Selected transfers out: Sean Longstaff (Leeds)

Sean Longstaff (Leeds) Previously agreed exits gone through this summer: Lloyd Kelly (Juventus)

Lloyd Kelly (Juventus) Money spent: £55m

BBC Sport reporter Ciaran Kelly: "It is easy to forget that Newcastle United were, technically, still in the race to finish as runners-up with just a couple of games to go last season.

"Newcastle ended up in fifth, but the club had real momentum going into the summer after qualifying for the Champions League and ending the club's long wait for silverware.

"Only this has not proved a transformative window.

"Newcastle have missed out on a host of targets, including Hugo Ekitike, Joao Pedro, James Trafford, Liam Delap and Dean Huijsen.

"The Alexander Isak saga continues to drag on and there has been further upheaval in the boardroom following the departure of sporting director Paul Mitchell.

"It has been far from ideal.

"Newcastle still have a side capable of going toe-to-toe with the very best, as the Magpies proved against Liverpool in the Carabao Cup final, but this thin squad needs urgent reinforcements to fight on four fronts."