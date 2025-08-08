The Countdown Begins: The 2025/2026 football season is nearly here and it’s on SuperSport available on DStv & GOtv

The wait is nearly over. The 2025/26 football season is here — and It’s on SuperSport. From the drama La Liga to the intensity of the Premier League and the passion of Serie A, fans across Africa are in for a thrilling ride.

With the first matchday just days away, the countdown to kick-off has officially begun.

Whether you're backing Barcelona’s title defence, watching Arne Slot’s Liverpool begin their reign, or seeing how Antonio Conte’s Napoli responds to the pressure of being champions — every moment, every goal, and every twist will be broadcast LIVE on SuperSport, available on DStv and GOtv.

Here’s your Matchday 1 countdown across the top three leagues:

PREMIER LEAGUE



Liverpool v Bournemouth

Friday 15 August, 21:00 – LIVE on SuperSport Premier League and SuperSport Maximo 2

Liverpool begin their Premier League title defence on Friday, 15 August, as they host Bournemouth at Anfield in the season opener. Arne Slot’s side will be eager to lay down an early marker, having stormed to the title last season with dominant performances and relentless consistency. With key players returning fully fit and new additions strengthening the squad, expectations remain sky-high for the Reds.

Bournemouth, meanwhile, arrive looking to build on the promise they showed in last year’s campaign, where their attacking approach and youthful energy earned plenty of plaudits. Manager Andoni Iraola has instilled confidence and ambition, and the Cherries will hope to spring an early surprise against the reigning champions. This match sets the tone for both teams’ seasons – Liverpool aiming to assert control once again, and Bournemouth eager to prove that they are ready to become a challenger for the top six.

Aston Villa v Newcastle United



Saturday 16 August, 13:30 – LIVE on SuperSport Premier League and SuperSport Maximo 2

Newcastle United travel to Villa Park on Saturday, 16 August, facing Aston Villa in a key early-season contest. For Newcastle, it’s more than just a fixture: it’s an opportunity to underline their credentials as emerging title challengers. Under Eddie Howe, the Magpies have steadily transformed, lifting the League Cup in March and finishing fifth last season to clinch Champions League qualification. With Alexander Isak possibly still in their ranks amid major interest, alongside major summer signings like Anthony Elanga, Newcastle look poised to retain momentum and perhaps go one step further. Recent betting odds treat them as long-shots (16/1) but internal confidence is high.

Meanwhile, Aston Villa will aim to rebound quickly. Having finished outside the top four last season, Villa must rebound early if they hope to re-establish themselves among England’s elite. Manager Unai Emery’s side know that a win could power them into serious contention for top-four football.

This clash represents a crucial litmus test: Newcastle seeking to reinforce ambitions of league glory, Villa aiming to reassert their potential for European qualification ahead of a long campaign.

Manchester United v Arsenal



Sunday 17 August, 17:30 – LIVE on SuperSport Premier League and SuperSport Maximo 2

Arsenal arrive at Old Trafford with one goal at the forefront: to end a more than two-decade wait and finally win the Premier League. After three consecutive second-place finishes, Gabriel Magalhães emphasised Arsenal’s strengthened squad (including signings like Noni Madueke, Martin Zubimendi, Christian Nørgaard, and Viktor Gyökeres) and exuded belief that the club will now reach “new heights” and convert past near-misses into silverware The team enters this campaign more polished, experienced, and hungry under Mikel Arteta.

Meanwhile, Manchester United must hit the ground running in Rúben Amorim’s first full season in charge. Tasked with a rebuild following their worst-ever 15th-place finish, Amorim faces the league’s toughest opening schedule – and a need to prove his tactical overhaul works quickly. A win on opening day would mark a statement of intent: United seeking stability and resurgence, Arsenal hunting destiny. A high-stakes season opener beckons.

LA LIGA



Mallorca v Barcelona

Saturday 16 August, 19:30 – LIVE on SuperSport La Liga and SuperSport Maximo 3

Barcelona kick off their La Liga title defence at Son Moix, and the return to action against Mallorca marks the start of a new campaign brimming with ambition. After securing the domestic treble in 2024/25 under Hansi Flick, Barça remain firm favourites to lift the league again thanks to a rejuvenated squad blending youthful flair – Lamine Yamal, Pedri, Pau Cubarsí – with experienced performers such as Robert Lewandowski and Raphinha.

Mallorca, guided by Jagoba Arrasate, arrive eager to build on a respectable top-half finish. Their form was backed by defensive discipline and a modest but organised attack, though their xG suggested limitations in creating big chances. Facing the reigning champions in their opening match is a stern test, but Mallorca will be determined to steal momentum early on their home turf.

Espanyol v Atletico Madrid



Sunday 17 August, 21:30 – LIVE on SuperSport La Liga and SuperSport Maximo 3

At RCDE Stadium, Atlético Madrid kick off the new season with more than just three points on the line: they need to reassert themselves on the big stage. Having finished a distant third in La Liga behind Barcelona and Real Madrid, Diego Simeone’s side has been speaking openly about the urgency of closing that gap. Last season they faded after leading mid-campaign and slumped in key matches, including a draw with Espanyol that symbolised the frustration of wasted opportunities. With major signings like Alex Baena, Johnny Cardoso and Thiago Almada joining, Atlético enter 2025/26 determined to deliver a statement – both in performance and ambition.

Espanyol, promoted a year ago, were scrapping at the foot of the table last term but offered resilience under pressure. Still, Atlético know only a win will do. For Simeone’s men, this season opener must signal a return to title contention – or risk continuing life in the shadows.

Real Madrid v Osasuna



Tuesday 19 August, 21:00 – LIVE on SuperSport La Liga and SuperSport Maximo 3

At the Santiago Bernabéu, Real Madrid launch a new chapter under Xabi Alonso on 19 August, facing Osasuna in their La Liga opener. Alonso arrives after a trophyless season, tasked with instilling a clear identity and matching Barcelona’s recent mastery under Hansi Flick. His early challenges were laid bare in the Club World Cup, when they suffered an embarrassing thrashing at the hands of Paris Saint-Germain in the semifinals.

Real’s fans demand immediate progress. The team need to close the growing distance to Barcelona in the title race, and Alonso must mold his approach quickly – balancing a star roster while managing ego and fatigue.

Osasuna, coming off a respectable 9th-place finish and buoyed by Ante Budimir’s 21-goal haul, arrive as a tidy, organised side, but remain clear underdogs. Real Madrid must announce their resurgence early and begin to erase the shadow cast by their Catalan rivals.

SERIE A



Sassuolo v Napoli

onSuperSport Football, SuperSport Africa 2 and SuperSport Maximo 360

Napoli kick off their Serie A title defence at Sassuolo on 23 August, looking to build on their second Scudetto in three seasons. Under Antonio Conte, the Partenopei ended the previous campaign in emphatic fashion, edging out Inter by a single point and securing the league crown in their manager’s first year in Naples. Despite intense pressure and early-season turbulence – including a dismal opening loss – Conte’s tactical discipline and squad overhaul proved decisive.

With Conte confirmed to stay for 2025/26 after his discussions with president Aurelio De Laurentiis, Napoli enter the new season under stability and renewed ambition. The arrivals in the transfer market – including superstar Kevin De Bruyne – signal heightened expectations and backing from the board to keep Conte’s vision on course.

Sassuolo return to Serie A aiming to surprise, but Napoli arrive as polished, forceful favourites. The opener sets the tone: Napoli must reaffirm dominance, and Conte will expect nothing less.

Juventus v Parma



Sunday 24 August, 20:45 – LIVE on SuperSport Football, SuperSport Africa 2 and SuperSport Maximo 360

Juventus launch their Serie A campaign at home to Parma on 24 August, with Igor Tudor embarking on his first full season at the helm. After replacing Thiago Motta in March, Tudor quickly revitalised Juve with an urgent, high-tempo style based on a 3-4-2-1 shape, pressing aggressively and injecting much-needed energy into a previously static side.

Under his guidance, Juventus secured Champions League qualification with a late-season surge but still finished fourth – unacceptable for a club of their stature and leaving clear areas for improvement: creativity, clinical finishing, wing-back depth, and tactical cohesion.

Parma, fresh from promotion, offered stubborn resistance last season and remain compact and organised but lack Juve’s class. For Juventus, an opening victory is essential to set the tone and build momentum as they seek to return to title contention under Tudor’s vision.

Inter Milan v Torino



Monday 25 August, 20:45 – LIVE on SuperSport Football, SuperSport Africa 2 and SuperSport Maximo 360

Inter Milan kick off their Serie A campaign at home to Torino, marking the beginning of a new era under Cristian Chivu. Tasked with succeeding Simone Inzaghi – who departed after a season that included losing the Scudetto to Napoli and a 5–0 Champions League final defeat – Chivu must deliver swift progress. A former Inter legend and youth coach elevated from Parma, where he saved them from relegation, Chivu arrives with continuity and club identity on his side.

Few doubt his connection to the club, but defensively this Inter side needs sharpening and squad transition continues, with signings like Petar Sučić and Luis Henrique already in place as part of a youthful rebuild.

Torino, reshuffled under new management, will test Chivu’s authority early. Inter fans expect a statement, and this opener must signal a reassertion of their ambitions.

The new football season is here.

From Anfield to the Bernabéu, from Naples to Old Trafford — the biggest stars, fiercest rivalries, and unforgettable moments are all coming your way.

