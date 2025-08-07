PSG's stars and head coach listed for top awards at Ballon d'Or gala

Paris Saint-Germain's stars as well as head coach Luis Enrique were listed on Thursday for prizes at next month's Ballon d'Or gala – world football's most prestigious awards ceremony.

PSG striker Ousmane Dembélé was nominated for the men's prize as best player of the year for his part in PSG's march to a first Champions League crown.

Dembélé, who will compete with seven teammates as well as France skipper Kylian Mbappé for the honour, scored eight times and set up six goals in 15 matches during a campaign that culminated in a 5-0 annihilation of Inter Milan in the final in Munich on 30 May.

The 28-year-old France international also played a starring role in PSG's second successive domestic treble – French Super Cup, Ligue 1 title and Coupe de France.

Coach Luis Enrique was listed for the coach of the year award for steering the team to four trophies. The entire squad was also in the running for the team of the year accolade.

The only blip in the club's rampage for honours came at the end of July, when PSG went down 3-0 to Chelsea in the final at the Club World Cup in the United States.

PSG striker Désiré Doué, who bagged a brace in the Champions League final, and midfielder Joao Neves will vie not only for the main men's prize but also for the Kopa Trophy presented to the best male player under 21.

The PSG duo will compete with last year's winner Lamine Yamal as well as his Barcelona and Spain teammate Pau Cubarsi. Lille's Ayyoub Bouaddi is also on the list.

PSG goalkeeper Gigi Donnarumma, who won the trophy as best goalkeeper in 2021, also made the shortlist along with the 2024 winner Emi Martinez from Aston Villa, as well as Lille's Lucas Chevalier and Liverpool's Alisson Becker.

Bonmati going for third trophy

Aitana Bonmati, the winner in the women's category in 2023 and 2024, was among the 30 nominees for this year's prize.

A fortnight ago, the Barcelona and Spain midfielder was hailed as the player of the Women's European Championships despite the loss to England in a penalty shoot-out in the final.

Her club will go up against the French outfit OL Lyonnes as well as the Champions League winners Arsenal for the team of the year medal.

England's European championships super-sub Michelle Agyemang features in the female category. The 19-year-old striker scored last-gasp equalisers in the quarter-finals against Sweden and in the semi-finals against Italy as her team gritted its way to retaining the title. The nomination comes a few weeks after she collected the award forbest player under 21 at the tournament in Switzerland.

The men's prize in the Ballon d'Or was first awarded in 1956 to English player Stanley Matthews. Nearly 70 years later, Dembelé is attempting to become only the fifth French male player to hoist the award.

In 1983, Michel Platini became the first Frenchman to lift the prize. He won it again the following year ahead of his France teammate Jean Tigana and again in 1985.. Jean-Pierre Papin, Zinedine Zidane and Karim Benzema are the only other French players to have been singled out by a panel of football journalists who select their top 10 players.

Under the current voting criteria, the favourite player receives 15 points, the second 12 points and the third 10 points.

Fourth choice receives 8 points, fifth 7 points and the sixth 5 points.

Picks seven to nine get four, three and two points respectively.

The final choice gets one point.

Journalists are asked to allocate points on the basis of individual performance, decisiveness and impact as well as players' team performance and trophies won. They are also to assess class and fair play.