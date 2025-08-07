ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1

George Afriyie slams proposed GFA term extension as ‘undemocratic’

Football News George Afriyie slams proposed GFA term extension as ‘undemocratic’
THU, 07 AUG 2025

Former Vice President of the Ghana Football Association (GFA), George Afriyie, has strongly opposed a proposal seeking to extend the tenure of the GFA President, describing the move as both “undemocratic” and lacking consensus among member clubs.

The proposal, which is expected to be tabled at the 31st Ordinary Congress scheduled to take place at the Ghanaman Soccer Centre of Excellence, seeks to increase the presidential term limit from two to three terms.

Speaking in an interview with Original TV, Afriyie, who also served as Chairman of the Black Stars Management Committee, criticised the process leading to the proposal, branding it a “Kangaroo process.”

“This is a process that is not only unsupported but also undemocratic,” he asserted.

The proposed amendment has sparked controversy within the football community, adding to ongoing debates about governance and leadership within the GFA.

Current GFA President Kurt Okraku, who assumed office in 2019, has yet to respond publicly to the growing dissent surrounding the proposed constitutional change.

Afriyie’s comments highlight mounting concerns over transparency and inclusivity in the decision-making process, with many stakeholders calling for broader consultations and adherence to democratic principles in shaping the future of Ghana football.

Samuel Ekow Amoasi Appiah
Samuel Ekow Amoasi Appiah

Sports Journalist and WriterPage: samuel-ekow-amoasi-appiah

Follow our WhatsApp channel for meaningful stories picked for your day.
Top Stories

27 minutes ago

‘We’ve notified MultiChoice of our intention to suspend DStv service in Ghana’ — NCA ‘We’ve notified MultiChoice of our intention to suspend DStv service in Ghana’ —...

56 minutes ago

Ghana Journalists Association President Albert Kwabena Dwumfour 'Be professional, cease circulation of gory images of helicopter crash' — GJA to...

56 minutes ago

Member of Parliament for Akim Swedru, Kennedy Osei Nyarko With unity, whoever becomes NPP flagbearer can win 2028 polls — Akim Swedru MP

56 minutes ago

Member of Parliament for Akim Swedru, Kennedy Osei Nyarko I’m staying neutral in the upcoming NPP presidential primaries — Akim Swedru MP

57 minutes ago

GRTCC halts 20% fare hike after talks with transport ministry GRTCC halts 20% fare hike after talks with transport ministry

1 hour ago

Burial of Muslim victims in helicopter crash suspended over state of remains – Suhuyini Burial of Muslim victims in helicopter crash suspended over state of remains – S...

2 hours ago

Sergeant Addo Mensah’s last words surface after tragic helicopter crash Sergeant Addo Mensah’s last words surface after tragic helicopter crash

2 hours ago

Helicopter crash: Ato Forson, Armah-Kofi Buah to act as Defence and Environment Ministers — Presidency Helicopter crash: Ato Forson, Armah-Kofi Buah to act as Defence and Environment ...

2 hours ago

A member of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) Communication Team, Hamza Suhuyini GTRCC’s 20% transport fare increment announcement politically motivated — Hamza

3 hours ago

Multiple killed in horrific 2M Express bus crash on Ejisu-Konongo Road Multiple killed in horrific 2M Express bus crash on Ejisu-Konongo Road

Advertise Here

Just in....

Is Mahama's government heading in the right direction?

Started: 09-07-2025 | Ends: 09-08-2025
body-container-line