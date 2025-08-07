George Afriyie slams proposed GFA term extension as ‘undemocratic’

Former Vice President of the Ghana Football Association (GFA), George Afriyie, has strongly opposed a proposal seeking to extend the tenure of the GFA President, describing the move as both “undemocratic” and lacking consensus among member clubs.

The proposal, which is expected to be tabled at the 31st Ordinary Congress scheduled to take place at the Ghanaman Soccer Centre of Excellence, seeks to increase the presidential term limit from two to three terms.

Speaking in an interview with Original TV, Afriyie, who also served as Chairman of the Black Stars Management Committee, criticised the process leading to the proposal, branding it a “Kangaroo process.”

“This is a process that is not only unsupported but also undemocratic,” he asserted.

The proposed amendment has sparked controversy within the football community, adding to ongoing debates about governance and leadership within the GFA.

Current GFA President Kurt Okraku, who assumed office in 2019, has yet to respond publicly to the growing dissent surrounding the proposed constitutional change.

Afriyie’s comments highlight mounting concerns over transparency and inclusivity in the decision-making process, with many stakeholders calling for broader consultations and adherence to democratic principles in shaping the future of Ghana football.