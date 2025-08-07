ModernGhana logo
GFA mourns victims of tragic military helicopter crash at Adansi

The Ghana Football Association (GFA) has expressed its profound sorrow and extends condolences to the Government of Ghana and families of the victims of the fatal helicopter crash, which claimed the lives of Ghana’s Defence Minister, Dr Edward Omane Boamah, Environment Minister, Dr Ibrahim Murtala Mohammed, and six others.

The incident, which occurred on Wednesday, August 6, at Sikaman in the Adansi Akrofuom area of the Ashanti Region, claimed the lives of all eight people on board, including high-ranking government officials.

The Chief of Staff, Julius Debrah, announced the tragic news at a press conference and directed that all national flags be flown at half-mast in honour of the deceased.

He also extended the government’s condolences to the bereaved families and the nation.

“The GFA conveys its heartfelt sympathies on the passing of Dr. Edward Omane Boamah, the Minister for Defence; Alhaji Dr. Ibrahim Murtala Mohammed, the Minister for Environment; Alhaji Muniru Mohammed, the Acting Deputy National Security Coordinator; Dr. Samuel Sarpong, Vice Chairman of the National Democratic Congress (NDC); and Mr. Samuel Aboagye, a former parliamentary candidate,” the statement said.

“The association also mourns the loss of the crew members: Squadron Leader Peter Anala, Flying Officer Twum Ampadu, and Sergeant Ernest Addo.

“The GFA mourns the nation's collective grief and pays tribute to the dedication and service of all these gallant men who perished in the line of duty.”

Bodies of all eight victims of the Z-9 helicopter crash were airlifted to Accra on Wednesday evening.

Samuel Ekow Amoasi Appiah
Sports Journalist and WriterPage: samuel-ekow-amoasi-appiah

