Women Football John Paintsil confident Black Queens will win WAFCON in the future
THU, 07 AUG 2025

Black Stars assistant coach John Paintsil has expressed confidence in the Black Queens' potential to clinch the Women’s Africa Cup of Nations (WAFCON) title in the near future.

Ghana’s senior women’s national team returned to the continental showpiece for the first time since 2018 and impressed by securing a bronze medal after a dramatic penalty shootout victory over South Africa.

Speaking to Adom FM Sports, Paintsil praised the team’s performance and unity, highlighting the promise within the current squad.

"I see a team with a future and a team that can grow to become a better side than they are now," he said.

"You can also see individual brilliance, and I believe that if they are kept, they will deliver."

He acknowledged the limited preparation time the team had, especially under a new coach, but was impressed by how they performed in Morocco.

"I don't believe they had more time to train together, and the time they had was limited, and with a new coach coming in, for me, what they did in Morocco was fantastic.

"One thing I saw about them was the unity, which was very good. These girls need support, and I believe going forward, they will conquer Africa," he added.

Samuel Ekow Amoasi Appiah
Samuel Ekow Amoasi Appiah

Sports Journalist and WriterPage: samuel-ekow-amoasi-appiah

