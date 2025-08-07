ModernGhana logo
GPL: Bechem United sign ex-Manchester City youngster Aminu Mohammed

THU, 07 AUG 2025

Bechem United have officially secured the signing of Aminu Mohammed, the former Manchester City U23 forward, ahead of the 2025/26 Ghana Premier League season.

The club announced the acquisition on their social media platforms, welcoming the winger with the message: “New Signing Alert! AMINU MOHAMMED is officially a Hunter!”

Once regarded as one of Ghana’s most promising young talents, Aminu represented the Black Starlets at the U-17 World Cup in India.

His impressive performances at youth level paved the way for a move to English giants Manchester City, where he featured prominently for their U23 squad, gaining valuable experience.

Now 24 years old, Aminu returns to Ghana with Bechem United, bringing expected speed, strength, and a European style of play to the team’s attacking line.

“With his pace, power and European flair, Aminu is set to bring creativity and goals to our frontline,” the club said in a statement.

This signing signals a fresh start for Aminu Mohammed, who aims to reignite his career and fulfill the potential that once marked him as a rising star.

For Bechem United, his arrival is a significant boost as they gear up for a competitive season ahead.

Samuel Ekow Amoasi Appiah
Sports Journalist and WriterPage: samuel-ekow-amoasi-appiah

