CK Akonnor’s Gor Mahia Appointment as gateway for Ghanaian players - Ibrahim Sannie Daara

Former Communications Director of the Ghana Football Association (GFA), Ibrahim Sannie Daara, has hailed Charles Kwabla Akonnor’s appointment as head coach of Kenyan giants Gor Mahia as a strategic move that could unlock opportunities for Ghanaian players.

Akonnor signed a two-year contract with the record Kenyan champions ahead of the upcoming season. He will be supported by fellow Ghanaian Bismark Kobby Mensah as assistant coach, while Ben Owu has been named as goalkeepers’ trainer.

In an interview with Luv FM, Sannie Daara described the appointment as more than just a coaching opportunity, suggesting it could serve as a pathway for Ghanaian footballers seeking new challenges and exposure in East Africa.

“They've seen that there are lots of opportunities for them to also make money via the Club World Cup, so they'll also be counting on CK to find them not only talents in Kenya but also talents outside Kenya, particularly in Ghana. They'll be targeting Ghanaian players for recruitment," he told Kumasi-based Luv FM.

He expressed confidence in Akonnor’s ability to identify and nurture talent, both within Kenya and beyond.

“They are hopeful that he can help them turn the corner, and I know that he knows football talent when he sees one, and I know he'll be able to find some within the Kenyan sphere to be able to deliver,” he said.

Akonnor becomes the first Ghanaian to manage Gor Mahia, adding to his rich coaching résumé, which includes stints with the Ghana national team, Hearts of Oak, Dreams FC, and Ashanti Gold.