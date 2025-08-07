Ekow Assafuah calls for swift government action on deteriorating Baba Yara Stadium

Ranking Member of Parliament’s Select Committee on Youth and Sports, Vincent Ekow Assafuah, has issued a strong call to government to swiftly address the worsening condition of the Baba Yara Sports Stadium in Kumasi.

The iconic stadium has been deemed unfit to host football matches, forcing the Ghana League Clubs Association (GHALCA) to seek an alternative venue for the upcoming 2025 Top Four tournament.

In an interview, the Old Tafo MP revealed that he had personally raised the matter with the Minister for Youth and Sports, Hon. Kofi Adams, during their most recent meeting.

“I spoke to the Sports Minister this past weekend during our last meeting. I personally raised the matter with him and encouraged him to act on it as soon as possible,” he told Akoma FM.

Despite his concerns, the lawmaker acknowledged the fiscal constraints hampering the ministry’s operations.

“I pity the Sports Minister because the government’s budget presented in Parliament has no allocation for capital expenditure, and even the provision for goods and services is woefully inadequate. In such circumstances, there’s very little Kofi Adams can do. This issue is bigger than the Minister for Sports,” he said.

Assafuah also underscored the significance of the Baba Yara Stadium, describing it as a national symbol that goes beyond Kumasi.

He pointed to Asante Kotoko’s preparations for continental competition as further reason why urgent intervention is needed.

“That is why I am praying that the government, led by President John Mahama, will recognise the importance of Ghana’s image and integrity, and take swift action to renovate the Baba Yara Sports Stadium. The people of Kumasi, who are passionate about Asante Kotoko, deserve to watch their team play in Africa right here at home,” the MP added.

The Baba Yara Stadium, Ghana’s oldest and one of its most iconic sporting venues, has played host to countless domestic and international fixtures. Its current state has raised widespread concern within the football community and beyond.