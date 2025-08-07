My come back is personal - Abdul Fatawu Issahaku after recovering from lengthy injury spell

Leicester City winger Abdul Fatawu Issahaku is eyeing to hit the ground running after recovering from a lengthy injury spell ahead of the new Championship season.

The Ghana international missed a chunk of last season through a ligament injury while on international duty during the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) qualifiers against Angola in Luanda.

However, the 20-year-old has returned to full fitness ahead of Leicester City’s Championship campaign after the Foxes were relegated from the Premier League last term.

As part of their preparation, Issahaku scored a brilliant solo goal for Leicester in pre-season against Fiorentina and is determined to put his injury woes behind him and make a mark in the upcoming season.

“The comeback is personal. Thanks to everyone for the support throughout this journey; it was lovely to be back again at the King Power. See you next weekend for the main business,” he wrote on Instagram.

Leicester begin their bid to return to the Premier League with a tie against Sheffield Wednesday on August 10 in their Championship opener.

Issahaku will hope to stay fit ahead of Black Stars' Matchday 7 and 8 games against Chad and Mali in the 2026 World Cup qualifiers scheduled for September.