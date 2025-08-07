ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1

Chris Eubank Jr's rematch against Conor Benn set to take place on November 15

By BBC
Boxing Getty ImagesImage caption: The first fight between Chris Eubank Jr and Conor Benn in April was a thriller
THU, 07 AUG 2025
Getty Images Image caption: The first fight between Chris Eubank Jr and Conor Benn in April was a thriller

The much-anticipated rematch between British rivals Chris Eubank Jr and Conor Benn will take place at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in November.

Eubank beat Benn by unanimous decision in a thrilling middleweight contest at the same venue in April.

Despite no title being on the line, the bout between the bitter foes - which took place 35 years after their fathers, Chris Eubank Sr and Nigel Benn, first fought - garnered huge attention.

And after Eubank was named the winner 116-112 on all three judges' scorecards, a rematch was wanted by fans and touted by promoters.

A second bout had been agreed for 20 September, however, it fell through amid concerns Eubank would not be ready.

Now organisers Ring Magazine, which is owned by Turki Alalshikh, have announced the rematch will take place on 15 November.

Eddie Hearn, Benn's promoter and chairman of Matchroom Boxing, also shared the same date via Instagram.

Eubank and his camp have not yet commented on the announcement.

Follow our WhatsApp channel for meaningful stories picked for your day.

Top Stories

5 hours ago

GPCC mourns victims of military helicopter crash, offers prayers for nation GPCC mourns victims of military helicopter crash, offers prayers for nation

5 hours ago

Chief of Staff, top government delegation receive remains of Omane Boamah, Murtala, 6 others Chief of Staff, top government delegation receive remains of Omane Boamah, Murta...

5 hours ago

President Tinubu sends condolences to Ghana following fatal helicopter crash President Tinubu sends condolences to Ghana following fatal helicopter crash

9 hours ago

Weve lost a dependable ally, visionary leader — KAIPTC mourns Omane Boamah We've lost a dependable ally, visionary leader — KAIPTC mourns Omane Boamah

9 hours ago

NDC mourns Omane Boamah, Murtala, 6 others in fatal military helicopter crash NDC mourns Omane Boamah, Murtala, 6 others in fatal military helicopter crash

9 hours ago

Dr. Mensa Otabil Mensa Otabil delivers powerful prayer for families of helicopter crash victims a...

9 hours ago

Helicopter crash: President Mahama weeps uncontrollably Helicopter crash: President Mahama weeps uncontrollably

10 hours ago

President Mahama declares 3-days of national mourning after helicopter crash kills eight President Mahama declares 3-days of national mourning after helicopter crash kil...

10 hours ago

Huge intellects, Im still shaking — Edudzi Tameklo mourns Omane Boamah, Murtala Mohammed, six others "Huge intellects, I'm still shaking" — Edudzi Tameklo mourns Omane Boamah, Murta...

10 hours ago

Military-Police task force shuts down illegal mining village in Bono Region Military-Police task force shuts down illegal mining village in Bono Region

Advertise Here

Just in....

Is Mahama's government heading in the right direction?

Started: 09-07-2025 | Ends: 09-08-2025
body-container-line