Chris Eubank Jr's rematch against Conor Benn set to take place on November 15

The much-anticipated rematch between British rivals Chris Eubank Jr and Conor Benn will take place at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in November.

Eubank beat Benn by unanimous decision in a thrilling middleweight contest at the same venue in April.

Despite no title being on the line, the bout between the bitter foes - which took place 35 years after their fathers, Chris Eubank Sr and Nigel Benn, first fought - garnered huge attention.

And after Eubank was named the winner 116-112 on all three judges' scorecards, a rematch was wanted by fans and touted by promoters.

A second bout had been agreed for 20 September, however, it fell through amid concerns Eubank would not be ready.

Now organisers Ring Magazine, which is owned by Turki Alalshikh, have announced the rematch will take place on 15 November.

Eddie Hearn, Benn's promoter and chairman of Matchroom Boxing, also shared the same date via Instagram.

Eubank and his camp have not yet commented on the announcement.