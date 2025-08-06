ModernGhana logo
Ghana's Francis Abu completes move to Ligue 1 side Toulouse on a four-year deal

Ghana international Francis Abu has completed a move to French Ligue 1 side Toulouse in the ongoing summer transfer.

Abu, who joined the side from Belgian side Cercle Brugge, has signed a four-year deal with the side in a deal worth around €2.5 million.

"I'm very happy to be here,” Abu told the club’s media.

“I can't wait to start this new challenge and join this wonderful family. I'm also looking forward to discovering the Pink City and meeting all the club's incredible supporters," he added.

The 24-year-old made 100 appearances for Cercle Brugge, scoring three goals and providing seven assists.

Turkish sides Basaksehir FK and Trabzonspor were among the clubs pursuing his signature, while Burnley, Torino, and Genoa also showed interest, but Toulouse ultimately won the race.

Francis came through the Right to Dream Academy before eventually signing for Danish side FC Nordsjælland.

He has also earned six caps for the Black Stars since his debut in 2024.

Samuel Ekow Amoasi Appiah
Samuel Ekow Amoasi Appiah

Sports Journalist and WriterPage: samuel-ekow-amoasi-appiah

