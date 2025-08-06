ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1
Wed, 06 Aug 2025 Football News

Baba Yara Stadium unfit to host 2025 GHALCA Top 4 – NSA boss Yaw Ampofo Ankrah

Baba Yara Stadium unfit to host 2025 GHALCA Top 4 – NSA boss Yaw Ampofo Ankrah

Director General of the National Sports Authority (NSA), Yaw Ampofo Ankrah, has ruled out the Baba Yara Sports Stadium as a viable venue for the 2025 GHALCA Top 4 tournament, citing ongoing maintenance works.

The competition, which features Bibiani GoldStars, Hearts of Oak, Asante Kotoko, and Heart of Lions, was initially scheduled to be staged at the Kumasi-based stadium, according to the Ghana League Clubs Association (GHALCA).

However, speaking in an interview with Original FM, Ampofo Ankrah said the facility is currently undergoing critical repair works and falls short of the standards required to host a high-profile football event.

“The current condition of Baba Yara Stadium does not meet the necessary requirements to host a tournament like the GHALCA Top Four," he told Original FM.

"We’re focused on ensuring the stadium is safe and fully functional before it can hold any large-scale events again,” Ampofo-Ankrah added.

With the status of the stadium in question, GHALCA and relevant stakeholders are now considering alternative venues to stage the tournament.

Samuel Ekow Amoasi Appiah
Samuel Ekow Amoasi Appiah

Sports Journalist and WriterPage: samuel-ekow-amoasi-appiah

Follow our WhatsApp channel for meaningful stories picked for your day.
Top Stories

42 minutes ago

Kennedy Agyapong Kennedy Agyapong is NDC’s biggest fear ahead of 2028 – Forson

56 minutes ago

Dancehall singer Shatta Wale Direct your anger at the person who sold you the ‘stolen’ Lamborghini, not EOCO ...

56 minutes ago

Aide to former Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, Dennis Miracles Aboagye Cocoa pricing: ‘Ato Forson, Eric Opoku deceived farmers just for votes’ — Miracl...

56 minutes ago

A leading member of the Movement for Change, Solomon Owusu Shatta’s ‘stolen’ Lamborghini: Lifestyle audit must be a norm in Ghana — Solomon...

2 hours ago

Cedi sells at GHS11.90 on forex market, GHS10.52 interbank on August 6 Cedi sells at GHS11.90 on forex market, GHS10.52 interbank on August 6

2 hours ago

Bawku SHS reopens under heavy security for 2025 WASSCE candidates Bawku SHS reopens under heavy security for 2025 WASSCE candidates

3 hours ago

Government Forms Interim Management Committee to revive Komenda Sugar Factory Government Forms Interim Management Committee to revive Komenda Sugar Factory

3 hours ago

Shatta Wale on seized lamborghini "I don’t know any Nana Amuah, I’m just a third-party owner" — Shatta breaks sile...

4 hours ago

You owe us rent for years — GRA denies NIAs GH¢376million Identity Verification System debt 'You owe us rent for years' — GRA denies NIA's GH¢376million Identity Verificati...

4 hours ago

Managing Director of the Ghana Airports Company Limited (GACL), Mrs. Yvonne Nana Afriyie Opare GACL MD to face OSP today

Advertise Here

Just in....

Is Mahama's government heading in the right direction?

Started: 09-07-2025 | Ends: 09-08-2025
body-container-line