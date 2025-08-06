Baba Yara Stadium unfit to host 2025 GHALCA Top 4 – NSA boss Yaw Ampofo Ankrah

Director General of the National Sports Authority (NSA), Yaw Ampofo Ankrah, has ruled out the Baba Yara Sports Stadium as a viable venue for the 2025 GHALCA Top 4 tournament, citing ongoing maintenance works.

The competition, which features Bibiani GoldStars, Hearts of Oak, Asante Kotoko, and Heart of Lions, was initially scheduled to be staged at the Kumasi-based stadium, according to the Ghana League Clubs Association (GHALCA).

However, speaking in an interview with Original FM, Ampofo Ankrah said the facility is currently undergoing critical repair works and falls short of the standards required to host a high-profile football event.

“The current condition of Baba Yara Stadium does not meet the necessary requirements to host a tournament like the GHALCA Top Four," he told Original FM.

"We’re focused on ensuring the stadium is safe and fully functional before it can hold any large-scale events again,” Ampofo-Ankrah added.

With the status of the stadium in question, GHALCA and relevant stakeholders are now considering alternative venues to stage the tournament.