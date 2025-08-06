ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1
Wed, 06 Aug 2025 Football News

It is shameful - Parliament Sports Committee member Ekow Assafuah opposes extending presidential term limit

Ranking Member of Parliament’s Select Committee on Youth and Sports, Vincent Ekow Assafuah Esq., has cautioned the leadership of the Ghana Football Association (GFA) against extending the presidential term limit.

Ahead of the 31st Ordinary Congress, it has been proposed that the term limit of the GFA president should be extended from two to three terms.

However, speaking in an interview, the Member of Parliament for Tafo kicked against the decision and accused the members of only enriching themselves.

“I think it is a shameful attempt by the leadership or the Executive Council of the GFA to seek to entrench themselves, or the President himself, in power,” he told Akoma FM.

Assafuah emphasised the importance of leadership renewal in football governance and called on the GFA to allow new voices and ideas to emerge once a leader’s tenure comes to an end.

“Let us open up our football. Let us allow democracy to flourish through our game. Allow someone else with new ideas to lead our football once your term is over.”

He further stressed the need to respect the very constitution that paved the way for current leaders to assume office.

“Whatever you have to do in 8 years, Kurt should be able to do it. Let’s respect the statutes and the constitution that gave him the opportunity to become FA President, and allow football to grow and be sustained. Just leave office after 8 years and let someone else take over,” he urged.

Assafuah also questioned what more the current FA President, Kurt Okraku, seeks to achieve beyond his expected term.

“In any case, whatever Kurt Okraku set out to do, I believe he has almost done it. I don’t see what else he can achieve that would justify entrenching himself further.”

Samuel Ekow Amoasi Appiah
Samuel Ekow Amoasi Appiah

Sports Journalist and WriterPage: samuel-ekow-amoasi-appiah

