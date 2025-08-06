FIFA confirms dates for Ghana’s September 2026 World Cup Qualifiers

World football governing body, FIFA, has announced the dates for the Matchday 7 and 8 games of the 2026 World Cup qualifiers scheduled for September.

Ghana will play two matches against Chad and Mali in September before wrapping up the qualifiers in October.

The Black Stars will travel to Chad in the Matchday 7 games at the Stade Olympique Maréchal Idriss Déby Itno on Thursday, September 4, with kick-off scheduled at 13:00 GMT.

Otto Addo and his side will then host Mali in the Matchday 8 games at the Accra Sports Stadium on Monday, September 8, 2025, with kick-off scheduled at 19:00 GMT.

Ghana, after six matches played, sits atop the Group I table with 15 points, three points ahead of second-placed Comoros and 5 points clear of third-placed Madagascar, following 5 wins and 1 loss in six matches.