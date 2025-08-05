ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1
Tue, 05 Aug 2025 Football News

Hearts of Oak: Daniel Kodie promoted to Didi Dramani’s backroom staff

Hearts of Oak: Daniel Kodie promoted to Didi Dramani’s backroom staff

Hearts of Oak has promoted former midfielder Daniel Kodie to the backroom staff of the senior team.

This comes after Kodie left his role at the youth team, Auroras.

In a statement on Tuesday, August 5, the club said ''Kodie will serve as the Assistant Welfare Manager to Henry Martey, marking another important chapter in his journey with the club.''

Kodie joined the club from Liberty Professionals, but his career on the pitch was sadly cut short due to injury. Although his career on the pitch ended, Hearts of Oak funded his surgery in South Africa and covered all related expenses for his recuperation.

When he could move again without pain, the former midfielder was reassigned to Auroras FC, the club’s youth team, where he served diligently as an Assistant Welfare Manager.

Beyond his welfare duties, Kodie was actively involved in supporting the technical team, often lending his football knowledge and tactical insights to the development of young players.

"His promotion to the senior team is a testament to his unwavering commitment, discipline, and deep understanding of the club’s values. As he steps into his new role with the senior side, Daniel Kodie will be expected to bring the same energy and dedication that have characterised his journey so far,'' the statement further added.

He has already begun work at Pobiman, where Hearts of Oak have resumed their preparations for the 2025/26 football season.

Samuel Ekow Amoasi Appiah
Samuel Ekow Amoasi Appiah

Sports Journalist and WriterPage: samuel-ekow-amoasi-appiah

Follow our WhatsApp channel for meaningful stories picked for your day.
Top Stories

1 hour ago

Member of Parliament for Ablekuma North, Ewurabena Aubynn I want to make Ablekuma North an NDC stronghold — Ewurabena Aubynn

1 hour ago

President John Dramani Mahama Africa must take active role in shaping its own health destiny — Mahama

1 hour ago

Former Nigerian President, Olugun basanj Allocate 25% of health insurance funds to manage the health architecture — Obasa...

3 hours ago

Minority NPP slams govt over “insulting, sakawa” cocoa farm gate price for 2025/26 season Minority NPP slams gov't over “insulting, sakawa” cocoa farm gate price for 2025...

3 hours ago

New Police taskforce formed to combat stolen vehicles importation New Police taskforce formed to combat stolen vehicles importation

3 hours ago

Member of Parliament for Afadjato South, Frank Afriyie GHS128 increase in cocoa price per bag more valuable than NPP’s GHS1,030 increme...

3 hours ago

A former Member of Parliament for Anyaa Sowutuom, Dr. Dickson Adomako Kissi New cocoa price has exposed the lies NDC said in opposition — Adomako Kissi

3 hours ago

A Deputy General Secretary of the governing National Democratic Congress (NDC), Mustapha Gbande NDC needs Akwatia seat to deepen NPP’s punishment over bad governance — Gbande

4 hours ago

Kumasi: Man slashes 9-year-old boy hand with cutlass over sugarcane at Kotei Kumasi: Man slashes 9-year-old boy hand with cutlass over sugarcane at Kotei

4 hours ago

Robbery suspect arrested after early morning chase in Ashaiman Robbery suspect arrested after early morning chase in Ashaiman

Advertise Here

Just in....

Is Mahama's government heading in the right direction?

Started: 09-07-2025 | Ends: 09-08-2025
body-container-line