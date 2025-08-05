Hearts of Oak: Daniel Kodie promoted to Didi Dramani’s backroom staff

Hearts of Oak has promoted former midfielder Daniel Kodie to the backroom staff of the senior team.

This comes after Kodie left his role at the youth team, Auroras.

In a statement on Tuesday, August 5, the club said ''Kodie will serve as the Assistant Welfare Manager to Henry Martey, marking another important chapter in his journey with the club.''

Kodie joined the club from Liberty Professionals, but his career on the pitch was sadly cut short due to injury. Although his career on the pitch ended, Hearts of Oak funded his surgery in South Africa and covered all related expenses for his recuperation.

When he could move again without pain, the former midfielder was reassigned to Auroras FC, the club’s youth team, where he served diligently as an Assistant Welfare Manager.

Beyond his welfare duties, Kodie was actively involved in supporting the technical team, often lending his football knowledge and tactical insights to the development of young players.

"His promotion to the senior team is a testament to his unwavering commitment, discipline, and deep understanding of the club’s values. As he steps into his new role with the senior side, Daniel Kodie will be expected to bring the same energy and dedication that have characterised his journey so far,'' the statement further added.

He has already begun work at Pobiman, where Hearts of Oak have resumed their preparations for the 2025/26 football season.