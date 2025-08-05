ModernGhana logo
GFA to introduce minimum wage structure for Premier League players

GFA to introduce minimum wage structure for Premier League players
TUE, 05 AUG 2025

Communications Director of the Ghana Football Association (GFA), Henry Asante Twum, has hinted that the FA is set to introduce a minimum wage policy for players in the Ghana Premier League ahead of the 2025/26 season.

The initiative, recently approved by the GFA’s Executive Council (EXCO), will be presented to Congress for final ratification before the new campaign kicks off.

Speaking to Starr FM, Asante Twum said, “The GFA will introduce a minimum wage structure for players in the Ghana Premier League after it was approved by EXCO."

The policy is expected to establish a financial baseline that all top-flight clubs must adhere to, ensuring players receive fair and consistent compensation across the league.

The GFA sees this as a critical step in addressing long-standing concerns over poor player remuneration, which has contributed to the steady outflow of talent to lower-tier leagues abroad.

Beyond improving player livelihoods, the minimum wage structure is part of broader reforms aimed at enhancing the competitiveness and marketability of the local league.

Officials believe it could help retain talent, improve team performance, and attract new investors, creating a more sustainable future for Ghanaian football.

Samuel Ekow Amoasi Appiah
Samuel Ekow Amoasi Appiah

Sports Journalist and WriterPage: samuel-ekow-amoasi-appiah

