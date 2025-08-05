Extending GFA presidential term limit in the right direction - GoldStars CEO Kwasi Adu

Chief Executive Officer of Bibiani Gold Stars, Akwasi Adu, has thrown his support behind the Ghana Football Association’s (GFA) proposal to extend the presidential term limit.

The GFA recently secured approval from FIFA to amend its statutes, increasing the presidential term cap from two to three terms.

The move, according to the Association, is intended to align its governance structure with that of FIFA and the Confederation of African Football (CAF).

The proposal will be a key agenda item at the GFA’s 31st Ordinary Congress, scheduled for Tuesday, August 12, at the Ghanaman Soccer Centre of Excellence in Prampram.

While the proposal has sparked debate within the football community, with some administrators expressing concern over its implications, Adu has openly endorsed the initiative.

Speaking to Sporty FM, Adu described the amendment as “a step in the right direction, not an imposition,” noting that the change offers continuity and strategic stability at the top level of Ghana football.

"The proposal to extend the term limit of the GFA president to three is a step in the right direction, not an imposition," he said.

If passed, the amendment could pave the way for current GFA President Kurt Okraku to seek a third term. Okraku is presently serving his second term, having completed his first four-year mandate.

The proposed change would extend the maximum tenure for a GFA president from eight to twelve years.