ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1

Extending GFA presidential term limit in the right direction - GoldStars CEO Kwasi Adu

Football News Extending GFA presidential term limit in the right direction - GoldStars CEO Kwasi Adu
TUE, 05 AUG 2025

Chief Executive Officer of Bibiani Gold Stars, Akwasi Adu, has thrown his support behind the Ghana Football Association’s (GFA) proposal to extend the presidential term limit.

The GFA recently secured approval from FIFA to amend its statutes, increasing the presidential term cap from two to three terms.

The move, according to the Association, is intended to align its governance structure with that of FIFA and the Confederation of African Football (CAF).

The proposal will be a key agenda item at the GFA’s 31st Ordinary Congress, scheduled for Tuesday, August 12, at the Ghanaman Soccer Centre of Excellence in Prampram.

While the proposal has sparked debate within the football community, with some administrators expressing concern over its implications, Adu has openly endorsed the initiative.

Speaking to Sporty FM, Adu described the amendment as “a step in the right direction, not an imposition,” noting that the change offers continuity and strategic stability at the top level of Ghana football.

"The proposal to extend the term limit of the GFA president to three is a step in the right direction, not an imposition," he said.

If passed, the amendment could pave the way for current GFA President Kurt Okraku to seek a third term. Okraku is presently serving his second term, having completed his first four-year mandate.

The proposed change would extend the maximum tenure for a GFA president from eight to twelve years.

Samuel Ekow Amoasi Appiah
Samuel Ekow Amoasi Appiah

Sports Journalist and WriterPage: samuel-ekow-amoasi-appiah

Follow our WhatsApp channel for meaningful stories picked for your day.
Top Stories

2 hours ago

Member of Parliament for Afadjato South, Frank Afriyie GHS128 increase in cocoa price per bag more valuable than NPP’s GHS1,030 increme...

2 hours ago

A former Member of Parliament for Anyaa Sowutuom, Dr. Dickson Adomako Kissi New cocoa price has exposed the lies NDC said in opposition — Adomako Kissi

2 hours ago

A Deputy General Secretary of the governing National Democratic Congress (NDC), Mustapha Gbande NDC needs Akwatia seat to deepen NPP’s punishment over bad governance — Gbande

3 hours ago

Kumasi: Man slashes 9-year-old boy hand with cutlass over sugarcane at Kotei Kumasi: Man slashes 9-year-old boy hand with cutlass over sugarcane at Kotei

3 hours ago

Robbery suspect arrested after early morning chase in Ashaiman Robbery suspect arrested after early morning chase in Ashaiman

3 hours ago

Former Arsenal midfielder Thomas Partey Thomas Partey granted bail after court appearance on multiple rape, sexual assau...

3 hours ago

Transport fares to increase by 20% starting from August 8 Transport fares to increase by 20% starting from August 8

3 hours ago

Former Board Chairman of the Ghana Airports Company Limited (GACL), Paul Adom-Otchere “I have no landed property” – Adom-Otchere insists amid public doubt

4 hours ago

Former Board Chairman of the Ghana Airports Company Limited (GACL), Paul Adom-Otchere OSP detention: 'They treated me well, gave me double mattress and blanket to sle...

4 hours ago

OSP detention: Nobody maltreated me — Paul Adom-Otchere OSP detention: "Nobody maltreated me" — Paul Adom-Otchere

Advertise Here

Just in....

Is Mahama's government heading in the right direction?

Started: 09-07-2025 | Ends: 09-08-2025
body-container-line