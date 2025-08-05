It is needless - Ralph Gyambrah opposes GFA presidential term extension proposal

Former Brong Ahafo Regional Football Association Chairman, Ralph Gyambrah, has spoken out against proposed amendments to extend the tenure of the Ghana Football Association (GFA) president.

The proposal, set to be discussed at the GFA's 31st Ordinary Congress on Tuesday, August 12, 2025, at the Ghanaman Centre of Excellence in Prampram, seeks to increase the presidential term limit from two to three terms.

It also suggests the introduction of a dual vice presidential structure, with one position reserved for a woman, aimed at promoting the development of women’s football in the country.

However, Gyambrah, a former Executive Council member of the Ghana Football Association (GFA), believes the focus of reform is misplaced.

Speaking on Asempa FM, he argued that the real challenges confronting Ghana football—such as match-fixing and poor officiating—are being overlooked.

"The issues confronting Gjana Football are not about the extension of the office for the president. There are issues like match fixing and poor officiating, which must be dealt with," he said.

He also criticised the proposed gender requirement for one of the vice presidents, questioning its alignment with international standards.

"If you say you want to align with what FIFA and CAF are doing, there is no woman as a second vice president.

Gyambrah further contended that the current statutes have not been fully implemented or tested, making such major constitutional changes premature.

"I don't believe that you necessarily need a woman to be in there to be able to empower women's football. I believe that the statutes of the Football Association have not been tested 6 at the moment, I don't believe that we need a term limit extension.

"I believe that one person cannot develop the game, and so when your time is up, you leave for someone to come and help," he added.

He also expressed disappointment in the lack of critical engagement during Congress, accusing club representatives of failing to challenge decisions that affect the direction of the game.

"I am surprised club administrators are not challenging issues at Congress. Congress has now become a talking series that is not helping the game," he lamented.