ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1

I rejected multiple offers to become Black Queens coach - Kim Lars Björkegren reveals

Women Football I rejected multiple offers to become Black Queens coach - Kim Lars Bjrkegren reveals
TUE, 05 AUG 2025

Head coach of Ghana’s senior women’s national team, Kim Lars Björkegren, has disclosed that he turned down several job offers before accepting the role with the Black Queens.

The Swiss tactician, who officially took charge earlier this year, succeeded Nora Häuptle after the latter parted ways with the Ghana Football Association (GFA) following the expiration of her contract.

In his first major outing with the team, Björkegren guided the Black Queens to a bronze medal finish at the 2024 Women’s Africa Cup of Nations (WAFCON).

Speaking to Sporty FM, Björkegren explained his motivation for joining the Ghanaian side:

"I turned down multiple offers to become the Black Queens' coach," he said.

"The plan is to have a long-term plan for this team, looking at the performance at the WAFCON, and I believe we will be successful in the future," he added.

The 42-year-old coach is now focused on steering the Black Queens to the next WAFCON and securing qualification for the upcoming FIFA Women’s World Cup, set to be hosted in Brazil.

Samuel Ekow Amoasi Appiah
Samuel Ekow Amoasi Appiah

Sports Journalist and WriterPage: samuel-ekow-amoasi-appiah

Follow our WhatsApp channel for meaningful stories picked for your day.
Top Stories

2 minutes ago

Ghana gets medical supplies from WHO to boost Mpox response Ghana gets medical supplies from WHO to boost Mpox response

2 minutes ago

Three arrested in Northern Region for possession of restricted drugs, firearm Three arrested in Northern Region for possession of restricted drugs, firearm

2 minutes ago

50-year-old man, Francis Donkor arrested Security forces arrest 50-year-old man in Nkwanta for illegal possession of fire...

17 minutes ago

Former Deputy Minister calls for forensic audit on US$30million Salaga road project Former Deputy Minister calls for forensic audit on US$30million Salaga road proj...

14 hours ago

Fitch forecasts Cedi stability through 2026 but warns of gold price risk Fitch forecasts Cedi stability through 2026 but warns of gold price risk

14 hours ago

August 7 order against DStv unfair prices will proceed as planned for sanity to prevail – Sam George August 7 order against DStv unfair prices will proceed as planned for sanity to ...

14 hours ago

Bernard Bediako Baidoo wins NDC slot for high-stakes Akwatia by-election Bernard Bediako Baidoo wins NDC slot for high-stakes Akwatia by-election

17 hours ago

Ghana School of Law operates without legal establishment—Director Ghana School of Law operates without legal establishment—Director

17 hours ago

Govt maintains syndicated loans for cocoa sector Gov't maintains syndicated loans for cocoa sector

17 hours ago

Upper Denkyira East Assembly to pay GHS1.3 billion debts to Internal Revenue Service Upper Denkyira East Assembly to pay GHS1.3 billion debts to Internal Revenue Ser...

Advertise Here

Just in....

Is Mahama's government heading in the right direction?

Started: 09-07-2025 | Ends: 09-08-2025
body-container-line