I rejected multiple offers to become Black Queens coach - Kim Lars Björkegren reveals

Head coach of Ghana’s senior women’s national team, Kim Lars Björkegren, has disclosed that he turned down several job offers before accepting the role with the Black Queens.

The Swiss tactician, who officially took charge earlier this year, succeeded Nora Häuptle after the latter parted ways with the Ghana Football Association (GFA) following the expiration of her contract.

In his first major outing with the team, Björkegren guided the Black Queens to a bronze medal finish at the 2024 Women’s Africa Cup of Nations (WAFCON).

Speaking to Sporty FM, Björkegren explained his motivation for joining the Ghanaian side:

"I turned down multiple offers to become the Black Queens' coach," he said.

"The plan is to have a long-term plan for this team, looking at the performance at the WAFCON, and I believe we will be successful in the future," he added.

The 42-year-old coach is now focused on steering the Black Queens to the next WAFCON and securing qualification for the upcoming FIFA Women’s World Cup, set to be hosted in Brazil.