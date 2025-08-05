C.K Akonnor aims for domestic and continental glory after taking over Gor Mahia as head coach

Ghanaian coach Charles Kwablan Akonnor has set his sights on domestic and continental success after being named head coach of Kenyan football powerhouse Gor Mahia.

The former Black Stars and Asante Kotoko boss penned a two-year contract ahead of the 2024/25 campaign and will be assisted by compatriots Bismark Kobby Mensah and former Ghana goalkeeper George Owu, who takes charge of the goalkeeping department.

Akonnor and his new technical team replace Zebediah “Zico” Otieno and his staff, who were relieved of their duties following a disappointing 2023/24 season.

Gor Mahia finished second in the Kenya Premier League, failing to meet expectations for a club with a record 20 league titles.

“I will work closely with all stakeholders to achieve our targets. Together, we shall ensure this great club wins titles — both locally and continentally,” Akonnor declared at his unveiling.

The 51-year-old former Ghana captain emphasized the importance of unity and chemistry within the squad, stating: “First of all, it’s about building chemistry among the players — strengthening their bond. They need to have that understanding, that love, that passion to play for one another, no matter what,” he said.

While determined to deliver results quickly, Akonnor stressed the need to build a long-term foundation, particularly through youth development.

“Having a good youth system in place is very important for the club, and that is one key area I am keen on. Developing players through the ranks is quite vital, and I am a firm believer in working through the stages to achieve the best, not quick fixes for success,” he said.

Gor Mahia’s loyal fan base will be looking to the experienced Ghanaian tactician to restore the club’s dominance and end their continental title drought, with the CAF Champions League firmly in their sights.

Akonnor’s appointment also marks a historic milestone, as he becomes the first Ghanaian to lead Kenya’s most successful football club.