Ransford Yeboah Konigsdorffer to stay at Hamburg SV after failed move to OGC Nice due to medical issues

Ghana international Ransford Yeboah Königsdörffer will stay at Hamburg SV after a proposed summer transfer to French side OGC Nice fell through due to concerns raised during his medical examination.

The Ligue 1 outfit had reportedly reached an agreement with Hamburg for a fee of €6 million to secure the services of the 22-year-old forward. However, the deal was called off after the player failed to pass the mandatory medical tests.

Königsdörffer had a standout season in the 2023/24 Bundesliga 2 campaign, netting 14 goals in just 19 starts for Hamburg SV.

Renowned for his blistering pace and versatility, the German-born attacker is capable of operating across all positions in the front line.

A regular in the Ghana national setup, Königsdörffer has earned four caps for the Black Stars since making his debut in 2022.

He was also part of Ghana’s squad at the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations in Ivory Coast.

With the move to France now off the table, Königsdörffer is expected to focus on the upcoming season with Hamburg as he continues his development in German football.