Isak must 'earn right' to train with squad - Howe

Newcastle United boss Eddie Howe has said striker Alexander Isak must "earn the right" to train with his squad.

The Magpies rejected a £110m bid from Liverpool for Isak on Friday as the Sweden forward trained alone at former club Real Sociedad amid uncertainty about his future.

The 25-year-old, whose desire to explore a move away from Tyneside emerged in July, was left out of the club's pre-season tour of Asia with what the club called a "minor thigh injury".

Isak returned to the Magpies' training ground on Monday but Howe, speaking to the Newcastle Chronicle, said he had not spoken to the forward since Liverpool lodged a bid.

"He's like any other player, we would expect him to come in and train as normal," said Howe.

The Newcastle boss, speaking before he travelled back home with his squad from South Korea, added that Liverpool, as far as he was aware, had not been back in touch since making their offer.

"You have to earn the right to train with us," Howe told the Daily Mail.

"We are Newcastle United. The player has a responsibility here to be part of a team and part of a squad - you have to act in the right way. So that is also at play here.

"We will make sure that any player does that to earn the right to train with the group. No player can expect to act poorly and train with the group as normal."

Isak, who joined Newcastle in a £60m move from La Liga side Sociedad in 2022, scored 27 goals in 42 appearances last season.

He helped the Magpies qualify for the Champions League courtesy of a fifth-place finish in the Premier League and also scored in the 2-1 win over Liverpool in the EFL Cup final.

Newcastle finished off their pre-season tour with a 1-1 draw against Tottenham in Seoul.

After the game, asked if Isak was scheduled to train, Howe said: "Of course I'd like him to but whether or not he will, I don't know at this moment in time.

"Other people have been dealing with that situation back at home."

No individual is bigger than any club - Shearer

Newcastle have been linked with a move for RB Leipzig forward Benjamin Sesko but they have missed out on a number of targets and former striker Alan Shearer called their summer transfer window so far a "mess".

Speaking on The Rest is Football podcast, he also spoke about Isak's situation.

"I thought he might have stayed for another season and then this would have happened next summer," said Shearer.

"If he can't be persuaded to stay then, if someone offers Newcastle what they want, then you've got to take that. Ultimately, you just say 'thank you very much for the great memories you've given us, off you go'."

He added: "I'm not angry at all towards him. I understand how football works, I know what happens in and around the game.

"I probably understand his mentality. Do I like it? Do I understand it? Probably two different things.

"If it really is impossible for Eddie to turn him around and he says no, and it sounds like that is the case, I want him to be out now.

"You get your big money for him, whoever's prepared to pay that, and you get other people in, hopefully beforehand, and then you move on.

"No individual is bigger than any football club."

Timeline of Isak transfer saga